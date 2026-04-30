Family Of 'Vaillancourt Fountain' Sculptor Continues Fights To Save It

MENAFN - USA Art News) San Francisco Begins Dismantling Vaillancourt Fountain as Legal Fight Intensifies

A 710-ton concrete sculpture that has divided San Francisco for more than half a century is now being taken apart, even as its defenders race to stop the work in court. The Vaillancourt Fountain, also known as Québec Libre!, began construction in 1971 and has occupied Embarcadero Plaza ever since, becoming one of the city's most recognizable public artworks.

The fountain was created by Quebecois sculptor Armand Vaillancourt (b. 1929), who is now 96. San Francisco's arts commission owns the piece, and the city began dismantling it this week as part of a broader renovation of the plaza. Officials have said the disassembly and relocation are expected to take several months and cost $4 million.

The move follows months of debate over whether the sculpture should remain in place. Last summer, the arts commission was asked whether it should deaccession the work to accommodate the planned redesign of Embarcadero Plaza. For supporters, the answer has been no - and the argument has now shifted from preservation to procedure.

Alexis Vaillancourt, the artist's son and a working artist himself, is involved in the campaign to keep the fountain where it stands. He and a group called Friends of the Plaza are challenging the city's use of an emergency exemption under the California Environmental Quality Act. That exemption is reserved for a“sudden, unexpected occurrence” requiring“immediate action,” leaving no time for a full review.

Their lawyer, Susan Brandt-Hawley, argues that the fountain's condition does not meet that threshold. In an appellate petition, she writes that“there is no emergency” and describes the sculpture as a“unique, storied resource of undisputed local, state, and national historic significance.”

The fountain has long been a flash point in San Francisco's civic landscape. John King, the former architecture critic at the San Francisco Chronicle, called it“one of urban America's truly bizarre works of public art” and“a reminder of midcentury mistakes.” That tension - between preservation, redevelopment, and public taste - now sits at the center of the dispute.

Whether the fountain ultimately returns to Embarcadero Plaza or is permanently relocated, the case underscores how vulnerable major public artworks can become when cities redraw their civic spaces.