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Interior Minister Attends 2026 Obstacle Finale
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani attended the closing of the 2026 Military Obstacle Championship held at the obstacle field in the training village.
The championship aims to test participants' endurance, assess response speed, and strengthen teamwork while fostering positive competition.
At the conclusion of the event, he honoured the Special Unit "Lifdawiya" team, winners of the championship banner.Lekhwiya Minister of Interior 2026 Military Obstacle Championship
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