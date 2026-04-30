United States Condemns The Pro-Hamas Global Sumud Flotilla

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States condemns the Global Sumud Flotilla, a pro-Hamas initiative and a baseless, counterproductive effort to undermine President Trump's Peace Plan. This Pro-Hamas Flotilla is organized by an OFAC-sanctioned entity, the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad, which was designated as a specially designated global terrorist in January for operating at Hamas' behest. The founder of the Global Sumud Flotilla has publicly expressed support for the Iranian regime and its terror proxies including Hamas and Hizballah.

Consistent with international law, ports constitute internal waters over which coastal states exercise full territorial sovereignty. The United States expects all our allies, particularly those who have committed to supporting President Trump's successful 20-Point Plan, to take decisive action against this meaningless political stunt by denying port access, docking, departure, and refueling to vessels participating in the flotilla. Our allies should also take additional actions, consistent with applicable law, including denying berthing to vessels reasonably suspected of enabling terrorism or presenting security concerns. Clear public warnings should be issued to their nationals to refrain from participating in this terror-supporting flotilla in any manner or risk facing any applicable legal consequences.

Unlike organized assistance mechanisms coordinated with regional partners, this flotilla circumvents mechanisms designed to ensure humanitarian assistance is received by civilians. The United States will explore using available tools to impose consequences on those who provide support to this pro-Hamas flotilla and supports our allies' legal actions against it. The flotilla has nothing to do with humanitarian aid or the welfare of Gazans.