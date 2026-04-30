Memopryl Under Investigation (2026 Official Website Scam WARNING Update) Avoid Fake Complaints & Hidden Risks
|Package
|Supply
|Total Price
|Per Bottle
|Shipping
|2 Bottles
|60-day supply
|$158
|$79
|$9.99
|3 Bottles
|90-day supply
|$207
|$69
|Free shipping
|6 Bottles
|180-day supply
|$294
|$49
|Free shipping
View the current MemoPryl offer (official MemoPryl page)
The 60-Day Money-Back Policy - Terms and How It Works
MemoPryl's published terms include a 60-day money-back policy applicable to purchases made through the official website. Customers may request a full refund within 60 days of the shipping date for any reason - including on bottles that have already been opened or used. The policy is outlined in full at and consumers are encouraged to review those terms directly before purchasing.
To initiate a refund, customers email... with "Refund Request" in the subject line, including their full name, order number, and the email address used at checkout. All bottles - empty, full, or partially used, including any bonus or free bottles - must be returned to: 19655 E 35th Drive, Suite 100, Aurora, CO 80011. Return postage is the responsibility of the customer. Including a tracking number helps ensure efficient processing.Refunds are credited back to the original payment method and typically take 5 to 10 business days to appear on a financial statement, depending on the processing bank. Full refund policy terms and any applicable limitations are available at
View the current MemoPryl offer (official MemoPryl page)
Manufacturing Standards - FDA-Registered and GMP-Certified Facility
MemoPryl is manufactured in the USA in a facility carrying both FDA registration and GMP certification. FDA registration indicates the facility has fulfilled the notification requirement under federal law. GMP certification indicates the manufacturing process operates under FDA-enforced Good Manufacturing Practice standards - covering equipment, testing procedures, staff protocols, and production conditions.
Neither designation constitutes FDA approval of the product itself. No dietary supplement carries FDA pre-market approval. These designations speak to the production environment and quality processes in place during manufacturing, not to specific product outcomes.
Availability and Who This Product Is Intended For
MemoPryl is available through the official website at The product is intended for adults 18 years of age and older. Individuals who are pregnant, nursing, taking prescription medications, under a physician's care, or managing a known medical condition should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using any dietary supplement, including MemoPryl. The product should be stored as directed on the label and kept out of reach of children.Current shipping availability and updated eligibility information are available at
Contact Information
MemoPryl customer service is available through the following channels:
- Email:... Phone: (888) 202-4616 Order Support (US): +1 800-390-6035 Order Support (International): +1 208-345-4245 Returns Address: 19655 E 35th Drive, Suite 100, Aurora, CO 80011 USA Website:
Customer service handles order inquiries, refund requests, and general product questions. A response is typically provided within 48 hours.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is MemoPryl a scam?MemoPryl is a dietary supplement with a disclosed ingredient formula, published purchasing terms, direct customer service contact, and a 60-day money-back policy applicable to purchases through the official website. Scam-related search activity in this category reflects common consumer verification behavior. Current product information - including the full ingredient label and terms and conditions - is available at
What ingredients are in MemoPryl?The MemoPryl formula includes a nootropic blend featuring Ginkgo Biloba, Phosphatidylserine, Bacopa Monnieri, Alpha-GPC, N-Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Huperzine-A, St. John's Wort, and L-Glutamine. The complete supplement facts panel - including individual ingredient amounts and other ingredients - is available on the product label and at
How is MemoPryl taken?
MemoPryl is taken as directed on the label, ideally with a glass of water in the morning with breakfast. Consistent use as directed is recommended. Adults may also follow the guidance of a qualified healthcare professional regarding serving size and timing.
What is the return policy?MemoPryl's published terms include a 60-day money-back policy applicable to purchases through the official website. Opened and used bottles are eligible. All bottles - empty, full, or partially used - must be returned to receive a full refund. To request a refund, contact... with the order number, full name, and the email address used at checkout. Full terms are available at
Where is MemoPryl manufactured?
MemoPryl is manufactured in the USA in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. These designations reflect the production environment and quality standards in place during manufacturing and do not constitute FDA approval of the product.
What does the cognitive support formula target?
MemoPryl combines botanical extracts, phospholipids, and amino acid compounds associated in research with memory, focus, and mental clarity support. Individual results will vary. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. MemoPryl is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
How do I confirm I am on the official website?
The official MemoPryl website is Official pricing is $158 for two bottles, $207 for three bottles, and $294 for six bottles. Customer service is reachable at... and (888) 202-4616. Listings outside the official website may not reflect current product details, pricing, or applicable guarantee terms.
SummaryMemoPryl is a dietary supplement that combines Ginkgo Biloba, Phosphatidylserine, Bacopa Monnieri, Alpha-GPC, N-Acetyl-L-Carnitine, and Huperzine-A in a nootropic formula targeting memory, focus, and mental clarity support. The product is manufactured in the USA in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. Pricing is $158 for two bottles, $207 for three bottles, and $294 for six bottles. A 60-day money-back policy applies to purchases through the official website - including on opened or used bottles - with full terms at Search activity around scam warnings, complaints, and investigation-related terms reflects consumer due-diligence behavior in the supplement category. Current product details - ingredient label, pricing, return policy, and contact information - are available at
View the current MemoPryl offer (official MemoPryl page)
FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. MemoPryl is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The information presented here is for general informational purposes about a dietary supplement product and does not constitute medical advice.
Professional Medical Disclaimer: Nothing in this content is intended to substitute for the advice, diagnosis, or treatment of a qualified healthcare professional. Individuals with health conditions, those taking prescription medications, and those who are pregnant or nursing should consult a licensed healthcare provider before using any dietary supplement, including MemoPryl.
Results May Vary: Individual results from using MemoPryl will vary based on individual physiology, diet, lifestyle, and consistency of use. Nothing in this content implies or guarantees any specific outcome for any individual.Pricing and Offers: All pricing, offer amounts, and promotional details are subject to change at any time without notice. See current offers and terms at Marketing Disclosure: This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with MemoPryl. See full terms and conditions at CONTACT: Email:... Phone: (888) 202-4616 Order Support (US): +1 800-390-6035 Order Support (International): +1 208-345-4245
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