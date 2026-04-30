Domainreach Launches Domain Blacklist Monitoring Service Using Real ISP Connections

MENAFN - GetNews) The platform detects DNS blocks, HTTP filtering, and SSL certificate restrictions across 50+ countries with alerts delivered via Telegram.







Domainreach has launched a domain monitoring service built around a simple premise: datacenter proxies don't show what actual users see. The platform runs accessibility checks through real consumer ISP connections in over 50 countries to detect when domains get blocked at the DNS, HTTP, or SSL certificate level before that block starts costing money.

The difference matters more than it might seem at first glance. When regulators in a given country decide to restrict access to a particular website, they typically implement blocks at the ISP level. A standard uptime monitor pinging from a data center will report everything as fine while real users in that market hit dead ends or government warning pages. Domainreach tests from the same networks those users are on.

The service runs checks every 60 seconds. When a block gets detected - whether it's DNS poisoning, an HTTP redirect to a regulator page, or SSL certificate interference - the system fires off a Telegram notification. Teams can respond before user complaints start rolling in or before advertising spend gets wasted driving traffic to a domain that half the target audience can't reach.

Coverage spans Europe, which includes Russia, Turkey, Italy, Spain, and Germany. The CIS region gets coverage through Ukraine, Kazakhstan, plus Belarus. Asia, Latin America, and North America round out the list, with multiple ISP connections per country rather than a single check point. The goal is catching blocks regardless of which provider implements them first.

Pricing runs on a prepaid model at $2 per country, per day, per domain. No subscriptions, no card on file, no automatic charges. Users top up a wallet and monitoring draws from that balance daily. Volume discounts kick in at higher spend levels - 20 percent off at $1,000 monthly, scaling up to 50 percent off at $5,000 or above. New accounts get trial balance to test the platform before committing funds.







The dashboard stores full check history with details on country, ISP, city, response time, and block status. That historical data lets users spot patterns over time - maybe blocks appear in certain markets during specific hours, or certain ISPs implement restrictions before others in the same country. The information feeds into compliance reporting and strategic decisions about which markets to prioritize.

REST API access comes included for teams that want to integrate monitoring into existing workflows. Add domains, remove them, trigger checks, pull results - all programmatically documented for automation.

The industries that need this most tend to be the ones operating in regulatory gray zones or across multiple jurisdictions. iGaming operators track compliance across regulated markets. Affiliate marketers watch whether partner domains remain accessible so they're not buying ads for offers that users can't reach. Media companies monitor for censorship. Fintech and cryptocurrency platforms keep tabs on markets where financial regulators have started implementing blocks.

The SEO implications add another layer. Search engines notice when sites become inaccessible in certain regions, and rankings can suffer as a result. Continuous monitoring protects organic traffic alongside paid campaigns.

More information is available on the official website.