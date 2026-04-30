Book Signing Of“Bertha The Ordinary Chicken” At The Los Angeles Festival Of Books 2026 Celebrated Inspirational Children's Story By Author Danna Southwell

MENAFN - GetNews) An inspiring children's story about uniqueness, courage, and acceptance was highlighted during a literary event held on April 18, 2026.







Inks and Bindings recently held a successful book signing featuring author Danna Southwell at the Los Angeles Festival of Books 2026 on April 18, 2026. Danna Southwell was present to meet readers and sign copies of her newest book, Bertha The Ordinary Chicken, in what became one of the most exciting moments of the event. The Los Angeles Festival of Books, an annual literary gathering, brought together authors, readers, and book lovers from across the United States.

Bertha The Ordinary Chicken is an inspiring children's novel based on Danna Southwell's experiences with chickens. As she watched the chickens interact, she realized how much maternal instincts and emotions they had. Her novel explores themes of belonging, rejection, and individuality, as well as the importance of loving others. Bertha The Ordinary Chicken carries an inspiring message for the young and mature readers alike.

This heartwarming children's story describes the fate of a chicken named Bertha who has always been overlooked because she is different from others ever since birth. While Bertha was surrounded by her siblings, who displayed more vivid features and capabilities, she realized that something was missing in her existence. However, an unexpected danger makes Bertha understand how valuable her unique qualities are. The story emphasizes that uniqueness can become a source of strength during challenging times.

The effect of this book can be seen by its reception on Amazon. One reader stated,“It is a wonderful and heartwarming tale that reminds us that each one of us counts and has value! It is not easy to come across such books. I loved the illustrations as well!” Another reviewer added,“If you have been made to feel insignificant and worthless in your life just like Bertha, then this Children's Book is a must-read for you, whether alone or with a child.” One more review noted,“Going through the book makes one realize how unique each of us is from birth and how important it is to accept it!”

Bertha The Ordinary Chicken by Danna Southwell is available for purchase in e-book, hardcover, and paperback formats from Amazon and the author's website, . The recent book signing event at the Los Angeles Festival of Books 2026 allows readers to meet the author and immerse themselves in an inspirational story.