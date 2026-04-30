Sam Lagod Launches Personal Discipline And Community Pledge

MENAFN - GetNews) Sam Lagod of Atlanta, Georgia, introduces a personal pledge focused on discipline, relationships, and steady growth in today's fast-paced real estate environment.

Real estate investor and Atlanta real estate professional, based in Atlanta, Sam Lagod is announcing a new personal pledge aimed at promoting discipline, strong relationships, and consistent personal growth. The pledge reflects lessons from his career in Atlanta real estate and responds to a growing need for balance and stability in high-pressure industries, informed by ongoing real estate market insights in Atlanta.

Lagod's pledge is grounded in real experiences. It also draws directly from his personal philosophy on success and growth.

“Success is building a life where I'm proud of the work I do, the people I surround myself with, and the impact I leave on others,” Lagod said.

He believes the current environment makes this focus more important than ever.

Why This Pledge Matters Right Now

Across industries, professionals are facing increased stress, burnout, and disconnection.

83% of U.S. workers report work-related stress (American Institute of Stress) 76% say workplace stress impacts their mental health (Mind Share Partners) Only 33% of employees feel engaged at work (Gallup) Strong social connections can increase longevity by up to 50% (Harvard Study of Adult Development)

From his perspective as an Atlanta real estate professional, based in Atlanta, Lagod sees these trends reflected in the broader real estate and business environment, where pressure and pace continue to intensify alongside shifting real estate market insights in Atlanta.

Lagod sees these trends as a signal that success needs to be redefined.

“When I'm growing personally and maintaining strong relationships, it allows me to perform better professionally,” he said.

The Personal Pledge: 7 Core Commitments

Lagod's pledge is built around simple, repeatable actions. Each commitment reflects habits he has used in his own life and career.

Practice daily discipline Stay consistent with routines, even when motivation is low.

Focus on what can be controlled Avoid distractions and commit to steady progress.

Invest in relationships Build trust through honest communication and reliability.

Seek guidance when needed Learn from mentors, peers, and trusted voices.

Prioritize personal health Maintain physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Stay grounded in community Give time and energy to causes and local involvement.

Measure progress, not perfection Track growth over time instead of chasing short-term results.

“A significant obstacle I've faced has been navigating uncertainty,” Lagod said.“What helped me was staying disciplined and focusing on consistent forward progress.”

He adds,“Trust, communication, and commitment are everything.”

A Simple“Do It Yourself” Toolkit

Lagod encourages anyone to adopt these principles without needing outside resources.

10 actions you can start today:



Set a daily routine and stick to it

Write down 3 priorities each morning

Reach out to one person you value each day

Spend at least 30 minutes on physical activity

Limit distractions during work blocks

Reflect on one win each evening

Ask for feedback from someone you trust

Volunteer locally once per week

Track your progress in a notebook Take time weekly to reset and plan ahead

“Trust yourself and who you surround yourself with,” Lagod said.

30-Day Progress Tracker

Lagod recommends a simple structure to build consistency:

Days 1–10: Focus on building routine Days 11–20: Strengthen relationships and communication Days 21–30: Reflect on progress and adjust habits

Track daily:



Did I stay disciplined? (Yes/No)

Did I invest in relationships? (Yes/No) Did I take care of my health? (Yes/No)

“I measure success by the progress I make and the relationships I build along the way,” Lagod said.

Call to Action

Sam Lagod invites individuals to take the pledge on their own terms. Start small. Stay consistent. Share the toolkit with others who may benefit.

The goal is not perfection. It is progress.

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Sam Lagod

Sam Lagod is an Atlanta real estate professional, based in Atlanta, and real estate investor with experience in residential and commercial markets. He helped build a student housing investment firm across the Southeast and continues to hold ownership in the business. His work is informed by real estate market insights in Atlanta, with a focus on discipline, long-term growth, and building strong relationships both professionally and personally.