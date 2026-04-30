Asthma Pipeline Enters A New Era Of Precision Respiratory Care With 100+ Therapies And 80+ Companies Advancing Next-Generation Biologics And Small Molecules Delveinsight

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"Asthma Clinical Trials"Key Asthma Companies include Generate Biomedicines, AstraZeneca, Enveda, Celldex Therapeutics, SinoMab BioScience Ltd, Pfizer, Sanofi, Amgen, and others

The global asthma therapeutic landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by an expanding pipeline of innovative therapies and increased investment from leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Organizations such as Generate:Biomedicines, AstraZeneca, Enveda, Celldex Therapeutics, SinoMab BioScience Ltd, Pfizer, Sanofi, Amgen, and others are actively redefining asthma care through robust research and development strategies and a deep focus on targeted immunological pathways.

DelveInsight's, “Asthma Pipeline Insight, 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in the asthma pipeline landscape. The report delivers a detailed evaluation of both clinical and nonclinical stage candidates, alongside therapeutic assessments based on product type, development stage, route of administration, and molecule type. Additionally, it highlights inactive and discontinued assets, offering a complete view of the evolving competitive ecosystem.

Unlock the full potential of the Asthma pipeline landscape and gain strategic insights here: Asthma Clinical Trial Analysis

Key Takeaways from the Asthma Pipeline Report



The asthma pipeline comprises 100+ active therapeutic candidates across multiple stages of development

Over 80 companies are actively driving innovation in asthma therapeutics globally

Increasing focus on biologics and precision medicine is reshaping treatment paradigms

Novel targets such as TSLP, IL-25, and JAK1 are gaining significant traction

Strategic collaborations and licensing agreements are accelerating R&D progress

Emerging therapies aim to improve adherence through less frequent dosing and alternative administration routes

The pipeline includes a diverse mix of monoclonal antibodies, small molecules, gene therapies, and peptides

On April 17, 2026- Eli Lilly and Company announced a phase 2 study is to assess the safety and efficacy of brenipatide at different dose levels compared with placebo in participants with moderate-to-severe asthma. Study participation will last approximately 65 weeks, including screening, treatment, and follow-up periods.

On April 14, 2026- AstraZeneca initiated a Phase III study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of BDA MDI compared with AS MDI in reducing the risk of a severe asthma exacerbation in symptomatic Chinese adults with asthma.

On April 13, 2026- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals conducted a phase 2a study is to evaluate the impact of inhaled ARO-RAGE on the late asthmatic response (LAR) following an inhaled allergen challenge in participants with mild atopic asthma.

On April 09, 2026- Sanofi initiated a phase 2 study to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of lunsekimig in adult participants with asthma who have previously completed the parent studies. After completion of the parent study, eligible participants will be offered the opportunity to participate in the long-term extension (LTE) study with lunsekimig. In Feb 2026, the FDA approved GSK's Exdensur (depemokimab) for the treatment of severe asthma in adults and children aged 12 and older. This approval is based on the SWIFT data, which highlighted the drug's ability to significantly reduce exacerbations. As the first ultra-long-acting biologic with a six-month dosing schedule, depemokimab represents a paradigm shift in asthma management, moving from monthly or bi-monthly injections to twice-yearly treatment.

In January 2026, Kymera has begun dosing in BREADTH, a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b study of KT-621 in approximately 264 adults with moderate to severe eosinophilic asthma. Over 12 weeks, the trial will assess three oral doses with change from baseline in FEV1 as the primary endpoint; secondary measures span safety, broader efficacy, and quality of life. Baseline enrichment requires eosinophils ≥300 cells/μL, FeNO ≥25 ppb, and pre-bronchodilator FEV1 40–80% predicted. Readout is slated for late 2027. In parallel, the BROADEN2 Phase 2b trial in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) remains underway, with data expected by mid-2027.



In September 2025, Areteia Therapeutics announced positive Phase III results from the EXHALE-4 study, evaluating dexpramipexole as an oral add-on therapy for eosinophilic asthma. The findings support the drug's potential to improve outcomes in patients with this severe asthma subtype.

In September 2025, AIRSUPRA's U.S. Prescribing Information was updated to include data from the Phase IIIb BATURA study, which showed that as-needed AIRSUPRA reduced the risk of severe asthma exacerbations by 46% compared to albuterol in adults with mild asthma. In May 2025, AstraZeneca reported that BREZTRI AEROSPHERE achieved all primary endpoints in the Phase III KALOS and LOGOS trials, demonstrating efficacy in patients with uncontrolled asthma.

Gain deeper insights into competitive intelligence and pipeline dynamics: Asthma Pipeline Outlook

Understanding Asthma: A Complex and Heterogeneous Respiratory Disorder

Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways that affects millions globally and continues to pose significant clinical and economic challenges. It is characterized by airway inflammation, bronchial hyperresponsiveness, and intermittent airflow obstruction, which together lead to recurrent respiratory symptoms and exacerbations.

Patients with asthma experience a range of symptoms including wheezing, persistent coughing (especially at night), chest tightness, and shortness of breath. These symptoms can fluctuate in intensity and are often triggered by environmental factors such as allergens, air pollution, infections, and physical exertion. The variability in symptom presentation and severity reflects the underlying heterogeneity of the disease.

At a mechanistic level, asthma is driven by complex immunological processes. A significant proportion of patients exhibit Type 2 (Th2)-mediated inflammation, where cytokines such as IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13 play central roles in promoting IgE production and eosinophilic inflammation. Activation of mast cells and the release of mediators like histamine and leukotrienes result in bronchoconstriction and airway narrowing.

Over time, chronic inflammation can lead to airway remodeling, including fibrosis, epithelial damage, and smooth muscle hypertrophy, which may contribute to irreversible declines in lung function. Furthermore, non-Type 2 pathways are increasingly recognized, adding to the complexity of disease management and highlighting the need for personalized therapeutic approaches.

Asthma diagnosis typically involves spirometry to confirm airflow limitation and reversibility, supported by additional tests such as bronchoprovocation and exhaled nitric oxide measurement. Treatment follows a stepwise approach, starting with bronchodilators and progressing to inhaled corticosteroids, combination therapies, and biologics for severe cases.

Evolving Asthma Pipeline Landscape: Innovation Driving Respiratory Therapeutics

The asthma pipeline is witnessing rapid expansion, fueled by advancements in immunology, molecular biology, and precision medicine. With over 100 pipeline candidates in development, the landscape reflects a strong shift toward targeted therapies addressing specific inflammatory pathways and disease endotypes.

Explore emerging therapies and clinical advancements shaping asthma treatment: Asthma Competitive Landscape

The report highlights that more than 80 companies are actively engaged in asthma drug development, spanning early discovery to late-stage clinical trials. These therapies aim to address persistent unmet needs such as steroid resistance, long-term disease control, and improved patient adherence.

Key innovation areas include:



Targeting epithelial-derived cytokines such as TSLP and IL-33

Modulating JAK-STAT signaling pathways

Advancing microbiome and gene-based therapies

Developing long-acting biologics with reduced dosing frequency Exploring oral alternatives to injectable biologics

Asthma Emerging Drugs Profile: Advancing Mechanism-Driven Therapies

The asthma pipeline features a diverse array of innovative drug candidates designed to address different disease mechanisms and patient populations.

GB-0895: Generate:Biomedicines GB-0895 is a next-generation monoclonal antibody targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), a key upstream regulator of airway inflammation. Engineered for extended half-life, the therapy is being evaluated for twice-yearly subcutaneous administration, offering improved patient convenience. Currently in Phase III development, GB-0895 represents a promising advancement in severe asthma treatment.

AZD-4604: AstraZeneca AZD-4604 is an inhaled selective JAK1 inhibitor designed as an add-on therapy for moderate to severe asthma. By targeting intracellular signaling pathways, it offers broad anti-inflammatory effects and potential efficacy across multiple asthma endotypes. The drug is currently in Phase II clinical trials.

ENV-294: Enveda ENV-294 is a first-in-class small molecule targeting a novel inflammatory pathway distinct from traditional cytokine signaling. Its oral formulation and unique mechanism position it as a potential alternative to biologics. The therapy is currently in Phase II development.

CDX-622: Celldex Therapeutics CDX-622 is a bispecific antibody targeting both TSLP and stem cell factor (SCF), enabling dual modulation of inflammatory pathways and mast cell activity. This innovative approach may provide enhanced therapeutic benefits in chronic inflammatory conditions, including asthma. The drug is in Phase I development.

SM17: SinoMab BioScience Ltd SM17 targets the IL-25 receptor, a critical component of Type 2 inflammation. By blocking IL-25 signaling, the therapy aims to suppress downstream cytokine production and reduce airway inflammation. It is currently being evaluated in Phase I trials.

Explore detailed drug profiles and clinical insights: Asthma Clinical Trial and FDA Approval

Asthma Pipeline Segmentation and Therapeutic Assessment

The report provides a comprehensive segmentation of asthma pipeline drugs based on development stage, route of administration, and molecule type.

Asthma Clinical Development Stages



Phase III (late-stage)

Phase II (mid-stage)

Phase I (early-stage)

Preclinical and discovery-stage Inactive and discontinued programs

Asthma Route of Administration



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Asthma Molecule Types



Monoclonal antibodies

Small molecules

Peptides

Gene therapies

Recombinant fusion proteins Polymer-based therapies

Asthma Product Types



Monotherapy

Combination therapy Mono/Combination

This diverse segmentation reflects the complexity of asthma and the need for multifaceted treatment strategies tailored to individual patient profiles.

Asthma Clinical Trial and Development Activities

The asthma pipeline is characterized by increasing clinical trial activity across global regions. Pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are actively collaborating to accelerate drug development and bring innovative therapies to market.

Key players such as AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Amgen, and Pfizer are leading large-scale clinical programs, while emerging biotech firms are introducing disruptive technologies and novel mechanisms of action. Strategic partnerships, mergers, and licensing agreements are further strengthening the development landscape.

Asthma Market Drivers, Challenges, and Future Outlook

The growth of the asthma pipeline is driven by several key factors, including rising disease prevalence, increasing awareness, and advancements in diagnostic technologies. The shift toward personalized medicine and targeted therapies is further accelerating innovation in this space.

However, challenges remain. These include disease heterogeneity, variability in treatment response, high costs of biologics, and the need for improved biomarkers to guide therapy selection. Addressing these challenges will require continued investment in research and development, as well as integration of digital health solutions and real-world evidence.

Looking ahead, the asthma pipeline is expected to deliver multiple breakthrough therapies, with several candidates progressing toward commercialization. The integration of artificial intelligence, genomics, and biomarker-driven approaches is likely to redefine asthma treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes.

Stay updated on clinical trials and partnership trends in asthma therapeutics: Asthma Companies and Medication

Scope of the Asthma Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Key Companies: Generate:Biomedicines, AstraZeneca, Enveda, Celldex Therapeutics, SinoMab BioScience Ltd, Pfizer, Sanofi, Amgen, and others

Key Therapies: GB-0895, AZD-4604, ENV-294, CDX-622, SM17, ARO-RAGE, CHF-6001, SAR-443765, AMG691, and more

Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stage: Discovery, Preclinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Key Questions Answered in the Report



How many companies are developing asthma drugs?

How many drugs are in mid- and late-stage development?

What are the latest trends and novel therapeutic approaches?

What collaborations and licensing deals are shaping the market?

What clinical trials are currently ongoing? What are the unmet needs and future opportunities in asthma therapeutics?

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryAsthma OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentAnalytical PerspectiveLate-Stage ProductsMid-Stage ProductsEarly-Stage ProductsInactive ProductsKey CompaniesKey ProductsUnmet NeedsMarket Drivers and BarriersFuture Perspectives

Conclusion

The asthma pipeline is entering a transformative phase marked by scientific innovation, strategic collaboration, and a strong focus on personalized medicine. With over 100 therapies in development and more than 80 companies actively contributing to research efforts, the future of asthma treatment looks increasingly promising.

As the industry continues to evolve, stakeholders who leverage comprehensive pipeline intelligence and competitive insights will be best positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive meaningful advancements in patient care.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Life Science market research and business consulting company recognized for its off-the-shelf syndicated market research reports and customized solutions to firms in the healthcare sector.