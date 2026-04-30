MENAFN - GetNews)



Windmill RV Ranch is highlighting its 55+ long-term RV living options in Bertram, Texas, for retired RV owners, long-term residents, and adults seeking a peaceful Hill Country setting. The announcement supports local visibility for people searching for long term rv parks in Bertram while directing interested RV owners to the Windmill RV Ranch website for details about RV sites, amenities, and long-term stay options.

BERTRAM, Texas - April 30, 2026 - Windmill RV Ranch, a 55+ RV community in Bertram, Texas, is increasing visibility for RV owners seeking comfortable long-term stays in the Texas Hill Country. With a focus on extended-stay RV living, the property provides a practical option for retired residents, full-time RVers, and adults over 55 looking for a peaceful home base near Bertram and surrounding Central Texas destinations.

Located at 725 County Road 266, Bertram, TX 78605, Windmill RV Ranch serves RV owners who want a longer-term setting with convenient site features and access to the natural character of the Hill Country. The RV park's website describes the property as a long-term 55+ RV park near the Bluebonnet Capital of Texas, the Texas Wine Trail, lakes, hills, and Central Texas scenery.

As interest in extended RV living continues among retirees and RV owners, Windmill RV Ranch is positioning itself as a local destination for those searching for long term rv parks in Bertram, Texas. The community is designed around the needs of 55+ RV residents, including long-term site options, full hookups, high-speed internet, and access to community amenities.

Windmill RV Ranch offers several RV site options, including premium sites, pull-through sites, long-term stays, and pet-friendly areas. The property also highlights features such as a gated community, fiber optic internet, full hookups, and a Hill Country setting for residents who want a more stable RV lifestyle rather than a short-term campground experience.

The brand's target audience includes adults over 55, retired RV owners, long-term RV residents, and people living in or relocating near Bertram, Texas. Windmill RV Ranch's location provides access to nearby Bertram attractions, Central Texas outdoor destinations, and Hill Country communities while maintaining a quieter residential RV environment.

For RV owners researching long-term RV living in Bertram, Windmill RV Ranch provides online information about its location, RV sites, amenities, long-term stay options, and reservation process through its website.

For more information about our services in Austin, Texas, visit us here Windmill RV Ranch or click her to get directions.

About Windmill RV Ranch

Windmill RV Ranch is a 55+ RV park located in Bertram, Texas. The property serves RV owners seeking long-term RV living in the Texas Hill Country, with RV site options, full hookups, high-speed internet, pet-friendly areas, and community-focused amenities. Windmill RV Ranch is located at 725 County Road 266, Bertram, TX 78605.