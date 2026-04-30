Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Fitness Champs Holdings, Ltd. Investors
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
A class action complaint has been filed in connection with the sudden collapse of FCHL's stock price on September 23, 2025, allegedly due to a fraudulent market manipulation scheme that caused the Company's stock price to trade as high $7.20 per share on September 19, 2025, despite no fundamental news to justify such a spike in the Company's stock price. Per the allegations in the complaint, investigation and public reports have revealed that FCHL was a vehicle utilized in a market manipulation and“pump-and-dump” promotional scheme, in which impersonators acting as financial advisors touted FCHL in online forums, chat groups, and social media posts with baseless claims to create a buying frenzy amongst retail investors. On September 23, 2025, FCHL's stock price fell 84.6% to close at $1.07 per share.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
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310-692-8883
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