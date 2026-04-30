MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Gensource Potash Announces Engagement of Investor Relations Firm

April 30, 2026 7:30 PM EDT | Source: Gensource Potash Corporation

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Gensource Potash Corporation (TSXV: GSP) (" Gensource " or the " Company "), a fertilizer development company focused on sustainable potash production, announces that it has entered into an agreement dated April 15, 2026 with Global Discovery Group, Inc. (" GDG ") to provide investor relations services to Gensource. Specifically, GDG is providing Gensource with the opportunity to present at the Emerging Growth Conference hosted by GDG on May 6, 2026 and potentially at other upcoming GDG events. GDG has also arranged for the preparation of a research report regarding the Company. In consideration for the services provided by GDG, Gensource has paid GDG a fee of US$7,500, plus taxes. There will be no other ongoing services provided by GDG to Gensource.

GDG is an international business-consulting firm founded in 2003. It organizes the Emerging Growth Conference where companies can provide presentations and other information to the investment community.

About Gensource:

Gensource is a fertilizer development company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is on track to become the next fertilizer production company in that province. With a modular and environmentally leading approach to potash production, Gensource believes its technical and business model will be the future of the industry. Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components: (1) vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production capacity built is directed, and pre-sold, to a specific market, eliminating market-side risk; and (2) technical innovation which will allow for a modular and economic potash production facility, that demonstrates environmental leadership within the industry, producing no salt tailings, therefore eliminating decommissioning.