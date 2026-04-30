Christopher Michael Mottino Launches“Analog Evenings” Vinyl Listening Initiative

MENAFN - GetNews)



Christopher Michael MottinoPacific Northwest leader Christopher Michael Mottino encourages professionals and families to disconnect from constant noise and reconnect through intentional vinyl listening.

Pacific Northwest - April 30, 2026 - Corporate Account Manager and community advocate Christopher Michael Mottino is launching a new personal initiative focused on something simple but powerful: slowing down.

The pledge, called“Analog Evenings,” encourages individuals and families to dedicate time each week to listening to vinyl records without distractions.

In a world of constant notifications and background noise, Mottino believes focused listening builds patience, presence, and stronger connections.

“Preparation, teamwork, discipline,” he says.“Those fundamentals still win. And you build them in small, daily habits.”

For him, vinyl collecting is more than a hobby. It is practice in attention.

“When you put a record on, you commit to it,” Mottino explains.“You don't skip every 20 seconds. You sit with it.”

Why This Matters Now

Attention spans are shrinking. Distraction is constant.



The average adult checks their phone nearly 100 times per day.

Americans spend over 7 hours per day on screens for entertainment and work.

Streaming platforms encourage rapid skipping and short-form consumption. Vinyl record sales have grown for 17 consecutive years, showing renewed interest in intentional listening.

Mottino sees a connection between focused listening and focused leadership.

“Success is consistency,” he says.“You don't build it in one big moment. You build it daily.”

He believes vinyl creates space for reflection.

“In business, you reset and move forward,” he explains.“Music does the same thing. You listen. You pause. You reflect.”

The“Analog Evenings” Personal Pledge

Christopher Michael Mottino is committing to the following seven actions:

Host one distraction-free vinyl listening session per week.

Keep phones off during record playback.

Listen to at least one full album start to finish each week.

Share one record from his collection with family or friends each month.

Discuss themes or lessons from the music after each session.

Support local record stores when expanding his collection.

Dedicate at least one evening per month to music and conversation only.

“You don't rush a record,” he says.“That mindset carries over into work.”

Do-It-Yourself Toolkit: 10 Free Actions Anyone Can Take

You do not need a large collection to start. Begin here:

Choose one evening this week for focused listening.

Turn off notifications for one hour.

Play a full album without skipping tracks.

Invite a friend or family member to join you.

Discuss your favourite lyric or moment afterward.

Research the history behind one artist you enjoy.

Organise your current music collection intentionally.

Replace one hour of streaming with one hour of focused listening.

Visit a local record shop and talk with staff about recommendations.

Share your favourite album recommendation with someone else.

“When you slow down, you notice more,” Mottino says.

30-Day Progress Tracker

Use this simple checklist:

Week 1: ☐ Schedule one vinyl listening night ☐ Turn off devices for one full album

Week 2: ☐ Listen to one album start to finish ☐ Share a favourite track with someone

Week 3: ☐ Research one artist's background ☐ Host one conversation about music

Week 4: ☐ Visit or support a local record store ☐ Plan next month's listening schedule

Small habits build structure.

“Discipline doesn't always look dramatic,” Mottino says.“Sometimes it's just showing up consistently.”

Call to Action

Christopher Michael Mottino invites professionals and families across the Pacific Northwest to take the“Analog Evenings” pledge.

Choose one evening. Turn off distractions. Put on a record. Listen fully.

Share the toolkit with a friend or simply begin quietly at home.

The goal is not nostalgia. It is attention.

“Success is consistency,” he says.“And consistency starts with small commitments.”

About Christopher Michael Mottino

Christopher Michael Mottino is a Corporate Account Manager based in the Pacific Northwest. Raised in a family rooted in faith, hard work, and athletics, he developed leadership skills through football and golf that continue to shape his professional and personal life. Outside of work, he enjoys golfing, coaching, hiking, cooking, gardening, flying, astronomy, collecting vinyl records, and spending time with family.

Contact Information

Email:...