Doha To Unveil Final Preparations For GCC Games Qatar 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Organisers of the GCC Games Qatar 2026 will hold a press conference on Sunday to outline final preparations for the event.

The briefing, scheduled to take place at the headquarters of the Qatar Olympic Committee, is expected to provide details on readiness for the fourth edition of the regional multi-sport competition.

The Games will run from May 11 to 22, bringing together athletes from countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council to compete across 19 sports.

Organisers are also set to unveil the official mascot for the first time, which is intended to reflect Qatar's identity and environment, as well as the sporting spirit of the event.

The conference will further announce the list of sponsors and strategic partners supporting the Games, and highlight accompanying activities and fan events planned alongside the competition.