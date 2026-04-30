Caramanna Friedberg LLP Offers Passionate Advocacy To People Facing Any Type Of Criminal Offence

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Possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm without proper authorization is an offence, even if unloaded but with accessible ammunition. It is a hybrid offence, with penalties up to 14 years if indicted or lower if summary. An exception applies under direct supervision of a legally authorized person Friedberg LLP provides strong legal defence for individuals facing criminal charges in Ontario. Their experienced lawyers analyze each case, challenge prosecution arguments, and build tailored defence strategies. The firm handles various criminal matters and supports clients at every stage. Known for professionalism and dedication, they are recognized for excellence and committed to achieving the best possible outcomes.

Facing criminal charges is an intense and often scary experience that can have profound effects on one's personal and professional life. That is why one should always enlist the services of a skilled criminal defence lawyer. The right representation is crucial not only for defending but also for understanding one's rights and options. At Caramanna Friedberg LLP, they house well-experienced attorneys who are dedicated to protecting their clients' freedom and achieving the most favourable outcome in their cases.

The law firm offers an extensive range of outstanding legal solutions. They analyze the specifics of their clients' cases, identify weaknesses in the prosecution's arguments and explore every defence strategy, such as self-defence, lack of intent or constitutional violations. More so, the law firm has extensive experience across a variety of criminal cases. They provide strategic counsel and powerful representation tailored to clients' unique circumstances. So, whether one is navigating plea deals, trials or preliminary hearings, the attorneys at Caramanna Friedberg LLP are always ready to ensure that their case is generally handled with the dedication and expertise it deserves.

Answering a query, the company spokesperson added, "It is an offence to typically possess a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm without an authorization, license or certificate. The same is if such a firearm is unloaded, if ammunition is readily accessible and capable of being discharged. Usually, this type of offence is hybrid, meaning that the Crown can typically elect to proceed by way of indictment or summarily. An indictable election carries a maximum sentence of 14 years' incarceration, while a summary election results in reduced penalties. However, there is an exception to this offence. That is, the offence does not apply if one is under the direct and immediate supervision of a person who is lawfully entitled to possess the firearm. For more insights, clients can contact us."

Furthermore, Caramanna Friedberg LLP only employs resourceful legal talent who invest exhaustive effort, ingenuity and inspiration into every case they handle, leaving nothing to chance in the defence of all criminal cases. As a result, they have ended up being recognized in the Best Lawyers peer-reviewed publication for their excellence in criminal defence law. Some of the cases that their criminal lawyers Toronto have been successful in representing include sexual assault, murder, fraud, drugs, domestic assault, DUI, and professional discipline. So, if one is looking for a criminal lawyer in Ontario, then they should consider scheduling a consultation with one at the law firm. They afford representation to clients for every type of criminal offence in all the Ontario courts.

About Caramanna Friedberg LLP

Caramanna Friedberg LLP is a law firm focused on ensuring that any individual charged with a criminal offence in Ontario has the legal representation they deserve. It was founded in the year 2002 by Sal Caramanna and Mathew Friedberg, whose values, that is, professionalism, discretion and unwavering commitment to clients' cases, have propelled the law firm to attain exceptional track records and an extraordinary reputation. Typically, they afford representation to clients from the various earliest stages of the criminal process through to trial. So, reach out to the law firm today and let them work tirelessly to achieve the most favourable result, as they always put their clients' interests first.

To hire a committed and talented lawyer, clients can visit .