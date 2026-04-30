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"Prioritize your wellness at Haycock Chiropractic, your destination for expert chiropractic care in Meridian, ID. Our professional facility is dedicated to helping patients achieve optimal health through technical precision and personalized treatment plans. We specialize in spinal health, pain management, and holistic recovery to improve your overall quality of life. Trust our experienced team to provide the clinical guidance and compassionate service you need for long-term physical wellness."Haycock Chiropractic expands access to spinal decompression therapy in Meridian, ID, combining chiropractic care, adjustment, and massage for back pain relief from disc and nerve conditions.

Patients dealing with disc pressure, sciatica, and chronic spine pain near Meridian have a clearer path to non-surgical treatment through expanded access to spinal decompression therapy at Haycock Chiropractic. Founded in 2004 by Dr. Jason Haycock, the Meridian-based clinic continues to serve the Boise area with a multi-disciplinary approach that combines chiropractic care, traction-based treatment, and therapeutic massage in a single coordinated visit.

Local Demand Grows for Non-Surgical Disc and Nerve Treatment

Sharp, radiating pain from disc and nerve issues sends many Meridian residents through urgent visits and scattered referrals before reaching a clear diagnosis. Bulging discs, pinched nerves, and sciatica often disrupt work, sleep, and daily movement long before patients land in a structured care plan. Demand for non-surgical back pain relief has grown steadily across the Treasure Valley, and local access to a clinic offering decompression-based treatment shortens that path from symptom onset to evaluation.

A nearby chiropractic care setting also supports continuity of care. Disc and nerve conditions shift between visits, and bouncing between offices slows recovery. Having examination, traction-based treatment, adjustment, and follow-up under one roof reduces fragmentation and helps patients return to routine activities sooner.

What Is Spinal Decompression Therapy and Is It Right for You in Meridian?

Spinal decompression therapy applies a gentle traction force along the spine, lowering intradiscal pressure. A reduction in pressure can allow a bulging or herniated disc to retract away from the nerve it is pressing on, which can produce back pain relief for patients whose symptoms are caused by nerve compression. Lower pressure on the nerve means less of the radiating, burning, or shooting pain that disc involvement tends to cause.

The treatment supports disc health in the long term as well. Spinal discs lose their direct blood supply in adulthood, so they rely on movement and pressure changes to draw in the nutrients that support healing. Decompression-based treatment encourages that exchange. Whether the approach fits a specific case depends on what the examination reveals, which is why patients can review What Is Spinal Decompression Therapy and Is It Right for You in Meridian before scheduling an evaluation at Haycock Chiropractic.

Conditions Treated and Cases Where Traction Is Not Appropriate

Decompression-based treatment fits patients whose pain has a disc or nerve compression component. Conditions commonly addressed at the Meridian clinic include bulging or herniated discs in the lower back or neck, sciatica-type symptoms with pain radiating into the hip or leg, chronic lower back pain that has not responded to other treatments, neck pain with shoulder or arm involvement, and disc-related pain that worsens with prolonged sitting or bending. For many of these cases, chiropractic care that pairs decompression with adjustment produces meaningful back pain relief within a structured treatment course.

Not every back pain case calls for traction, and Dr. Haycock is direct about that. Spinal fractures in the affected area, certain forms of spinal instability, severe osteoporosis, active spinal infections, and some post-surgical presentations involving hardware are situations where traction-based treatment is not appropriate. Health history and prior imaging are reviewed at the first visit. If a different type of provider is needed before chiropractic care begins, that recommendation is made directly rather than after a failed treatment course.

Combined Treatment Approach Defines the Care Plan

At Haycock Chiropractic, decompression therapy is delivered as part of a broader visit rather than a standalone service. A traction table applies a gentle decompressive force while delivering electrical stimulation that simultaneously relaxes surrounding muscles and nerves. For most patients, traction time is paired with a chiropractic adjustment in the same appointment, addressing the structural source of pain and the surrounding soft tissue together rather than across separate visits.

When muscle tension is a significant factor, Maria Suastegui, the clinic's licensed massage therapist, treats the affected areas to reduce guarding and improve circulation to the tissue under care. Adjustment techniques used alongside traction-based treatment include the Thompson Drop Table, the Activator, the Diversified Technique, and the Palmer Package. Selection depends on what the examination reveals rather than a fixed protocol, ensuring chiropractic care is matched to the patient's actual presentation. The combined approach is built around back pain relief that addresses the cause rather than just the symptom.

Patient Experience and Practice Details

The first visit covers a full health history review, symptom evaluation, postural assessment, physical examination, and a report of findings, with the treatment plan explained before any care begins. New patients pay $35 for the exam, consultation, postural assessment, report of findings, and first chiropractic adjustment, and also receive a complimentary massage after the initial evaluation. The new patient offer does not apply to Medicare or Medicaid participants per federal guidelines. Same-day appointments are available for patients in acute pain, and no referral is required.

Haycock Chiropractic accepts all insurance plans and works with patients without chiropractic benefits to arrange payment schedules, with all charges explained before treatment begins. The clinic is located at 3175 S Meridian Rd, Suite 100, Meridian, ID 83642, inside the Strada Bellissima Business Park at the corner of Meridian Road and Victory Road, just south of I-84 Exit 44. Office hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5:30 pm, with Tuesday and Thursday by appointment. Scheduling is available at (208) 855-2688.

About Haycock Chiropractic

Haycock Chiropractic was founded in 2004 to bring a multi-disciplinary approach to wellness in Meridian, Idaho. The practice combines current scientific research with practical, patient-centered chiropractic care, including adjustments, spinal decompression, and therapeutic massage. Dr. Jason Haycock graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, in 2003 and is nationally certified by the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Clinical focus areas include the effects of stress on the human body, effective stress-reduction techniques, and disc and nerve care that delivers measurable back pain relief for the Meridian and Boise-area community.

For Meridian patients seeking non-surgical treatment for disc pressure, sciatica, or chronic spine pain, Haycock Chiropractic offers a coordinated path that brings examination, decompression therapy, adjustment, and massage into one setting. Custom care plans are built around each patient's condition, history, and treatment goals, with the expected end of treatment outlined from the start so patients know what back pain relief should look like and when to expect it.