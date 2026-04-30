MENAFN - GetNews) Maxiprint, a Colombia-based provider of professional screen printing and textile decoration solutions, has reinforced its market position by highlighting its integrated offering for workshops, production plants, and textile printers seeking advanced equipment, technical support, training, and high-performance screen-printing inks in Colombia. The company presents itself not simply as a seller of products, but as a solutions-driven partner focused on making screen printing operations easier, more efficient, and more profitable.

According to information published on its official website, Maxiprint's mission is centered on helping screen printers optimize their processes through specialized technical advisory, world-class products, and continuous training. The company says it works to support a more professional, sustainable, and competitive screen-printing industry across Colombia and Latin America.







Integrated support for modern screen-printing operations

Maxiprint states that its value proposition combines personalized technical support, advanced equipment, premium inks and inputs, and ongoing education for operators, colorists, and plant owners. This integrated model is designed to help customers reduce inefficiencies, standardize production, and improve profitability across textile printing operations.

The company also emphasizes plant efficiency as one of its core pillars. On its website, Maxiprint explains that it approaches efficiency as a full system rather than a single target, with a focus on reducing downtime, reprocessing, and unnecessary material consumption. It also highlights expert technical accompaniment, including process diagnosis, bottleneck identification, and support in areas such as emulsions, inks, CTS systems, and machinery.

Stronger relevance for screen printing inks and Plastisol-based applications

As demand continues to grow for dependable textile printing materials, Maxiprint's portfolio is particularly relevant for businesses looking for screen printing inks, Plastisol ink Colombia, and broader screen-printing supplies Colombia providers can deliver with technical backing. The company specifically references inks and supplies from leading global brands as part of its integrated solution model.

Its services also show a clear alignment with Plastisol -based production needs. Maxiprint says it uses professional RIP systems to produce films with maximum resolution and optimal density for textile screen printing, including precise registration for plastisol, water-based, and hybrid digital applications. The company also notes that it provides color separation services for photographs, halftones, and complex artwork, including separations for Plastisol, water-based inks, and specialty techniques.

This positions the company as a practical resource for textile printers in Colombia that require not just Plastisol ink Colombia products, but also technical processes and prepress support that improve consistency and reduce costly rework. That positioning is reinforced by Maxiprint's message that it aims to be a local partner helping workshops perform better and grow.

Training, sustainability, and production improvement

Maxiprint also highlights professional training as a central part of its offering. Through its screen-printing school, the company says it trains teams in Medellín, Bogotá, and across Latin America with practical instruction focused on printing processes, parameter control, ink handling, emulsions, frames, and specialty techniques. The stated goal is to improve productivity, quality, and standardization inside print operations.

In addition, the company presents sustainability as part of its operational philosophy. On its website, Maxiprint points to solutions such as laser CTS equipment, eco-friendly inks, cleaner processes, and practices aimed at reducing waste, film usage, reprocessing, and energy consumption.

Presence across key Colombian cities

Maxiprint lists operations in Medellín, Bogotá, and Cali, reinforcing its accessibility for customers across major Colombian markets. The company also presents itself as a supplier of professional screen-printing technology in Colombia and South America, with services that include film output, design separation, technical training, advisory support, and access to machinery and branded supply lines.

With textile printers increasingly seeking dependable screen-printing supplies Colombia businesses can source with confidence, Maxiprint's model reflects a broader shift in the market toward integrated support, technical specialization, and production-focused supply partnerships rather than simple transactional distribution. This is especially important for print shops aiming to improve reliability in screen printing inks usage and Plastisol workflow performance.

About Maxiprint

Maxiprint is a Colombian provider of professional screen printing and textile decoration solutions. According to its official website, the company offers technical support, advanced equipment, branded inputs and inks, prepress services, and hands-on training to help customers improve quality, standardization, and plant profitability. Maxiprint operates in Medellín, Bogotá, and Cali and positions itself as a local partner for professional screen-printing growth in Colombia and across Latin America.