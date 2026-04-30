Suffolk County DWI Defense Attorney Jason Bassett Explains How Many Points A DWI Adds To A New York License

CENTRAL ISLIP, NY - Drivers charged with Driving While Intoxicated in New York face not only criminal penalties but also significant consequences under the state's driver violation point system. Suffolk County DWI defense attorney Jason Bassett of the Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C. ( ) explains how a DWI conviction now adds eleven points to a New York driving record and what that means for license status, insurance, and employment.

According to Suffolk County DWI defense attorney Jason Bassett, a DWI conviction in New York currently results in eleven points on the driver's record under the Department of Motor Vehicles point system. The DMV uses this system to identify high-risk drivers, and points are calculated from the date of the violation rather than the date of conviction. "A DWI conviction is a criminal matter, but the point assessment is a separate administrative consequence that can affect licensing and insurance for years," Bassett explains.

Suffolk County DWI defense attorney Jason Bassett notes that drivers who accumulate eleven or more points within twenty-four months may face license suspension by the DMV. A separate time frame applies to the Driver Responsibility Assessment, which is triggered when drivers accumulate six or more points within eighteen months. The base DRA fee is $100 per year for three years, with an additional $25 per year for each point above six.

Attorney Bassett points out that first-offense DWI convictions under VTL Section 1192 are misdemeanors carrying fines ranging from $500 to $1,000, up to one year in jail, and a minimum six-month license revocation. Courts must also impose probation or conditional discharge requiring an Ignition Interlock Device in any vehicle the driver owns or operates, with an interlock restriction of at least twelve months. A second DWI conviction within ten years is a Class E felony, while a third within that window is a Class D felony carrying prison exposure of up to seven years.

Aggravated DWI applies when a driver's blood alcohol content reaches 0.18 percent or higher, carrying fines of $1,000 to $2,500 and license revocation of at least one year. Leandra's Law makes it an automatic felony to drive intoxicated with a child aged fifteen or younger in the vehicle. "Repeat offenses and aggravating factors can change a case from a misdemeanor into a felony very quickly," Bassett notes.

The firm also explains that DMV repeat-offender policies have tightened. A regulatory change enforceable since January 2025 allows permanent license denial for drivers with four alcohol- or drug-related convictions or incidents, or for drivers with three such incidents plus one or more other serious driving offenses. Driving on a revoked license is a separate criminal offense under VTL Section 511 that can result in additional fines, jail time, and an extended revocation period.

Bassett adds that a DWI conviction also carries consequences beyond the courtroom. Insurance companies generally view DWI convictions as high risk, and premiums may rise substantially after a conviction. Many employers require a valid driver's license, and some professional licenses in healthcare, education, and law enforcement require disclosure of criminal convictions. "The ripple effects of a DWI often reach employment, insurance, and professional standing long after the criminal case is resolved," Bassett observes.

Most Suffolk County traffic ticket matters are handled at the Suffolk County Traffic and Parking Violations Agency in Hauppauge, while DWI cases as criminal matters are generally heard at the Cohalan Court Complex in Central Islip or at local town and village justice courts. Attorney Bassett handles every stage of a DWI case, from arraignment and negotiations with the District Attorney's Office through trial.

For those facing DWI charges in Suffolk County, contacting an experienced DWI defense attorney may help protect driving privileges, reduce exposure to long-term penalties, and evaluate defenses related to the legality of the stop, field sobriety testing, and chemical test results.

About Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C.:

Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C. is a Central Islip-based law firm dedicated to criminal defense with a focus on DWI and traffic offenses. Led by attorney Jason Bassett, a former prosecutor with more than two decades of criminal law experience, the firm represents clients throughout Suffolk County, Nassau County, and across New York from its office at 320 Carleton Avenue, Suite 4200, Central Islip, NY 11722. For consultations, call (631) 259-6060.

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