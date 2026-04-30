Factory Buys Featured In An Editorial Guide Titled“Where To Buy The Best Affordable Mattress In Australia”

MENAFN - GetNews)



Independent industry article highlights Factory Buys for accessibility, product range, and pricing in the Australian mattress category

Melbourne, Australia - April 30, 2026 - Factory Buys has been recognised in a recently published editorial feature on Wakelet titled“Where to Buy the Best Affordable Mattress in Australia”, where it was ranked as the number one option based on product accessibility, variety, and pricing. The independent guide evaluated multiple mattress retailers, outlining key factors influencing consumer purchasing decisions, including affordability, construction quality, and convenience.

According to the editorial, Factory Buys offers a wide selection of mattress types, including pocket spring, euro top, pillow top, and hybrid designs. These options cater to different sleep preferences and support needs, reflecting broader trends in demand for customised comfort at accessible price points.

The company's mattress range typically features thickness levels between 30 cm and 36 cm, designed to deliver layered support and durability. Select models also incorporate cooling gel layers to assist with temperature regulation, a feature increasingly relevant in warmer climates across Australia.

Operating through a streamlined e-commerce model, Factory Buys enables customers to browse, compare, and purchase products with fast delivery directly to their doorstep. The platform offers mattresses across all standard Australian sizes, including single, double, queen, and king, while also providing Buy Now, Pay Later options to support flexible purchasing.

In addition, the editorial highlighted the company's range of firmness options, catering to back, side, and combination sleepers. This flexibility allows customers to choose products aligned with their comfort preferences without significant cost variation.

Factory Buys has built a strong reputation among Australian consumers, with a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot based on over 5,800 verified reviews, where it is rated as“Excellent”. The company has also been recognised as a Top Online Retailer on Product Review Australia, further reinforcing its position in the competitive online retail space.

A representative from Factory Buys stated,“Being included in this editorial ranking reflects the growing demand for affordable, quality sleep solutions that don't compromise on essential features like support and durability. As we approach our 10-year milestone this May, we remain focused on delivering value-driven products backed by reliable service.”

The company continues to prioritise customer experience with seven-day-a-week customer support, ensuring assistance is available throughout the buying journey. As an Australian owned and operated business, Factory Buys remains committed to making quality home essentials more accessible nationwide.

The Australian mattress market has seen increased demand for affordable, feature-rich products, driven by rising living costs and evolving consumer behaviour. Online mattress sales continue to grow as buyers seek convenience, transparent pricing, and fast, reliable delivery.

The full mattress range and product specifications are available on the company's official website, where customers can explore available models and purchasing options.

About Factory Buys

Factory Buys is an Australian owned and operated online retailer offering a wide range of home and lifestyle products, including mattresses and bedroom furniture. Focused on affordable quality delivered fast, the company provides accessible purchasing options through its e-commerce platform, supported by nationwide delivery and a diverse catalogue of mattress types, sizes, and comfort levels.