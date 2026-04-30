What If Earth Is Humanity's Permanent Home: Empress Toniaamaka Explores The Possibility In New Book Release

MENAFN - GetNews) Newly released book explores alternative views on the afterlife, reincarnation, and humanity's role in shaping a sustainable and inclusive future







United Kingdom - April 30, 2026 - Author and advocate Empress Toniaamaka has officially released her book, Mother Earth Is Our Home Forever: The Heaven Men Sold to Humanity Doesn't EXIST (ISBN Paperback: 979-8-89604-467-3; Hardback: 979-8-89604-459-8). The publication is now available to readers worldwide.

The book presents Toniaamaka's personal perspectives on spirituality, human existence, and the future of life on Earth. It offers an alternative interpretation of commonly held beliefs about heaven, hell, and the afterlife, while encouraging readers to reflect on humanity's role in global development and long-term sustainability.

Organized into 30 chapters, the book explores a wide range of themes, including prayer, global conflict, diversity, leadership, and social responsibility. It also addresses everyday human experiences such as parenting, forgiveness, integrity, and wealth creation, connecting spiritual reflection with practical life considerations.

According to the author, the ideas presented in the book are shaped by decades of personal experience, reflection, and spiritual exploration. She positions the work as a contribution to ongoing conversations around human potential, equality, and collective progress.

“This book reflects my personal understanding of humanity's journey and our shared responsibility toward the world we live in,” said Toniaamaka.“I hope it encourages thoughtful discussion and inspires individuals to contribute positively to society.”

In addition to her work as an author, Toniaamaka is a certified Mental Health First Aider and public speaker. She has participated in community-focused initiatives across the United Kingdom and Nigeria, advocating for compassion, inclusion, and constructive dialogue.

The release of Mother Earth Is Our Home Forever adds a new voice to contemporary discussions on spirituality and human development, offering readers an opportunity to explore alternative viewpoints and engage with broader questions about life, purpose, and the future.

About the Author

Empress Toniaamaka is an author and advocate whose work focuses on spirituality, human development, and social progress. Through her writing and public engagement, she explores themes of diversity, responsibility, and the role individuals play in shaping the future. She is based in the United Kingdom and has connections to Nigeria.

Availability

Mother Earth Is Our Home Forever: The Heaven Men Sold to Humanity Doesn't EXIST is now available for purchase through major book retailers and online platforms.

For additional information send an email via ...