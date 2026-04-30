Curiva Med Spa Introduces The Onda PRO: A New Era Of Body Sculpting In Beverly Hills

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"Tamara Yang, DNP, stands with the new Onda PRO device at Curiva Med Spa in Beverly Hills."Curiva Med Spa is proud to announce the launch of the Onda PRO by Cartessa, a breakthrough device redefining non-invasive body remodeling in Beverly Hills. Bringing patented Coolwaves® technology to Los Angeles, the clinic offers patients surgical-grade precision for targeted fat reduction and medical-grade cellulite smoothing. This innovative platform delivers the ultimate "Lunch-Break Lift" with 10-20 minute sessions and zero recovery time.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - Curiva Med Spa is proud to announce the launch of the Onda PRO by Cartessa, a breakthrough device redefining non-invasive body remodeling. Reinforcing its position as a premier destination for science-backed aesthetics in Los Angeles, Curiva Med Spa brings this patented Coolwaves® technology to patients seeking unparalleled contouring results.

While standard radio-frequency is common in Los Angeles, the Onda PRO is a surgical-grade leap in precision. By utilizing Coolwaves®, the device skips the skin's surface to deliver 80% of its energy exactly where it's needed: the fat cells.

"We focus on data over trends," says Tamara Yang, DNP. "In Beverly Hills, our patients want three things: visible fat reduction, smoother skin, and zero downtime. The Onda PRO is the first platform to master all three at once."

Designed for the High-Performance Lifestyle:



Cellulite Smoothing: A medical-grade solution for orange-peel texture and advanced cellulite.

Targeted Fat Reduction: High-precision melting of localized fat, including the stubborn double chin area. The Lunch-Break Lift: With sessions lasting just 10–20 minutes and zero recovery time, it is the ultimate treatment for those on the go.

"Selecting the Onda PRO perfectly aligns with our commitment to science-backed innovation," says business strategist Amar Hirani, MBA. "We didn't just want another device; we wanted the gold standard for our patients."

About Curiva Med Spa

Curiva Med Spa is a premier medical aesthetic clinic in Beverly Hills, California, dedicated to the intersection of skin health, science, and wellness. Founded by Tamara Yang, DNP, and Amar Hirani, MBA, Curiva Med Spa offers advanced, non-invasive treatments in a luxury setting, serving patients who demand both clinical excellence and total discretion.