Before Summer Hits, Homeowners Are Booking Lawn Care Early

MENAFN - GetNews)



GreenPal's latest booking data shows homeowners are lining up lawn care before summer, with bookings rising 55.8% month over month as demand builds in key U.S. markets.

Homeowners are getting lawn care lined up before summer arrives.

New data from GreenPal shows bookings climbed from 205,716 in March 2026 to 320,643 in April 2026. That's a 55.8% jump in one month.

The average lawn mowing price stayed steady at $45.14. Average appointment value across the platform came in at $45.21.

That points to one thing: more people are booking services, not simply paying more for them.

Some markets are moving faster than others.

St. Louis led booking volume with 20,856 bookings. Nashville followed with 18,401, and Atlanta had 17,529.

That kind of jump says homeowners are trying to get on the calendar before the summer rush gets heavier.

GreenPal's full seasonal booking report shows the same pattern many lawn care companies see every year: once the weather turns, schedules can tighten quickly.

What Homeowners Should Know

More homeowners are locking in lawn care now than they were a month ago.

When that happens, good providers fill up faster. Waiting too long can leave fewer open spots and fewer good options.

The other thing worth noticing is that pricing did not move much. The average mowing price was $45.14, and the average appointment value was $45.21.

So this is not really a price story. It is a timing story.

People are moving early.

Once the grass starts growing and people start paying attention to the yard again, bookings can move fast. The homeowners who act early usually have a better shot at getting the provider and time slot they want. - Bryan Clayton

GreenPal said the latest numbers show that pre-summer demand is already building in several markets, especially in places where spring growth hits hard, and schedules tighten quickly.

Key Facts



Bookings in March 2026: 205,716

Bookings in April 2026: 320,643

Month-over-month booking growth: 55.8%

Average lawn mowing price: $45.14

Average appointment value: $45.21

Top city by booking volume: St. Louis with 20,856 bookings Top city by booking growth: St. Louis with +10,224 bookings



About GreenPal

GreenPal is an online marketplace that connects homeowners with local lawn care professionals. The platform allows users to compare prices, read reviews, and schedule service, helping homeowners find reliable lawn care at competitive rates.