Living Boldly With Dr. Zee Launches: A Transformational Podcast Empowering Faith, Purpose, And Bold Living

Bryant Bright Consulting® Podcast Network proudly announces the official launch of “Living Boldly with Dr. Zee” on April 29, 2026, a powerful new podcast designed to inspire individuals to walk in faith, embrace purpose, and live boldly in every area of life.

Hosted by Dr. Zenovia Bryant-Bright (Dr. Zee), transformational leader, speaker, and visionary behind Bryant Bright Consulting®, the podcast delivers impactful conversations that bridge spirituality, personal development, and real-world application.

“Living Boldly with Dr. Zee” is more than a podcast, it is a movement centered on empowering listeners to align with God's purpose while navigating today's evolving world with clarity, strength, and confidence.

A Bold Lineup of Transformational Topics

The 2026 season will feature dynamic and thought-provoking episodes, including:



Living Boldly in the Age of AI: Human Spirit vs. Machine Intelligence

The Bold Mindset: Neuroscience of Courage and Resilience

Bold Healing: Integrating Ancient Wisdom with Modern Science

Surround Yourself with Greatness: The Power of Community

Bold Futures: Space Exploration and Human Purpose

Mindset Shifts for Manifesting Your Boldest Life

Prayer and Manifestation: How to Align Your Desires with God's Will

How Nutrition & Fitness Impact Your Spiritual & Mental Strength

Bold Storytelling: How Narratives Shape Our Collective Future Living a Legacy: Making an Impact That Outlives You

Each episode is crafted to provide practical insight, spiritual depth, and motivational guidance for listeners seeking growth, healing, and purpose.

A Message from Dr. Zee

“This podcast was created to help people reconnect with their faith, rediscover their identity, and move boldly in the direction God is calling them. In a world full of noise and uncertainty, we need truth, clarity, and courage; and that's exactly what Living Boldly is about.”

About Bryant Bright Consulting® Podcast Network

Bryant Bright Consulting® Podcast Network is committed to delivering transformative, purpose-driven content that empowers individuals, entrepreneurs, and communities. Through its growing lineup of podcasts, the network continues to inspire bold living, leadership, and personal development rooted in faith and vision.

Availability

“Living Boldly with Dr. Zee” will be available on all major podcast streaming platforms beginning April 29, 2026.