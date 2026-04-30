KTS Energy Hits A Home Run With Community-Focused Retail Stand Bringing Solar Education To Great American Ball Park

MENAFN - GetNews)



""We believe that meaningful change starts with meaningful conversations. Our presence at Great American Ball Park gives us the chance to connect with thousands of people in a setting they already love, and to show them that cleaner energy is not only achievable but practical for their everyday lives. This is about putting the power of choice directly into the hands of consumers." - Spokesperson"KTS Energy is making renewable energy accessible and engaging by launching an interactive retail stand at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The season-long presence will feature solar power education, free energy-efficient giveaways, and personalized consultations to help fans explore cleaner gas and electric service options.

KTS Energy is hitting a home run this season with the launch of a dedicated retail stand at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. The initiative, which will run throughout the entire season, represents one of the most ambitious community engagement efforts in the company's history and underscores its reputation as one of America's leading marketing firms in the energy sector.

The retail stand has been designed as a destination within the ballpark experience, offering fans a chance to step beyond the usual game day activities and engage with something that could have a lasting impact on their lives. On-site representatives from KTS Energy will be available to discuss solar power options, explain renewable energy programs for residential and business customers, and answer questions about how cleaner energy solutions work in practice. The goal is to demystify renewable energy and make it feel attainable for anyone who walks up to the stand.

Solar power education is a central pillar of the initiative. Many consumers are aware that solar energy exists as an option but may not fully understand how it applies to their specific circumstances. The KTS Energy team at the ballpark is trained to break down the basics of solar power in clear, straightforward terms, helping visitors understand the potential benefits for their homes or businesses. Whether someone is considering a full transition to solar or simply wants to learn more about how renewable sources can supplement their current energy setup, the representatives are prepared to provide useful and honest guidance.

Free energy-efficient light bulbs and other giveaways add a hands-on element to the experience. These items are more than promotional tools. They are functional products that visitors can take home and put to use immediately, reducing their own energy consumption in a small but meaningful way. KTS Energy has chosen these giveaways deliberately to reinforce the message that sustainability begins with simple, everyday actions.

For residential customers, the initiative addresses one of the most common concerns associated with energy bills, which is unpredictability. Fluctuating gas and electric costs can create real stress for households, particularly those on fixed incomes or tight budgets. KTS Energy's renewable energy programs are designed to help stabilize those costs, giving customers greater control and peace of mind. By presenting these programs in an accessible environment like Great American Ball Park, the company removes much of the intimidation factor that can accompany energy-related decisions.

Business customers will also find valuable resources at the stand. Companies across Cincinnati and the surrounding region face rising energy costs and increasing pressure to adopt sustainable practices. KTS Energy's representatives can discuss options that align with a business's operational needs while contributing to environmental responsibility. The ballpark setting offers a relaxed atmosphere for these conversations, allowing business owners and decision-makers to explore their options without the formality of a traditional sales environment.

The strategic choice of Great American Ball Park as the venue for this initiative reflects KTS Energy's understanding of effective community outreach. The ballpark draws a wide cross-section of Cincinnati's population throughout the season, providing consistent access to a diverse audience. Families, young professionals, retirees, and business groups all pass through its gates, and each of these groups represents potential beneficiaries of cleaner energy programs.

KTS Energy's commitment to this season-long effort demonstrates that the company views sustainability not as a trend but as a fundamental responsibility. The retail stand at the ballpark is an investment in the community, one that prioritizes education, engagement, and practical solutions over short-term promotional gains.

Fans attending events at Great American Ball Park throughout the season are encouraged to visit the KTS Energy retail stand, explore their renewable energy options, collect free giveaways, and speak with representatives who can help them take the next step toward cleaner, more stable energy.

CONTACT: