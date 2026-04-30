Milaf Unveils Date-Powered Nutrition Platform As Kurida F.Z.E. Accelerates Global Expansion

Dubai, UAE - Kurida F.Z.E., the Dubai-based exclusive distributor and strategic developer of the Milaf brand, today announced a significant evolution of Milaf-from a fast-growing beverage line into a multi-category global consumer brand.

Kurida F.Z.E. also issues a clarification regarding a prior press communication in which figs were referenced in connection with Milaf formulations. Milaf's innovation strategy is firmly centered on date (fruit)–based ingredients, which serve as a natural source of sweetness and energy across its expanding product portfolio.

“At the core of our innovation strategy is the use of date as a natural source of sweetness and energy,” said Michael G. Shariff, Esq., legal counsel for Kurida F.Z.E.

“Dates are deeply rooted in cultural tradition and offer strong nutritional value. By integrating them into modern product formats, we are building a platform that is both authentic and scalable globally.”

A Platform, Not Just a Product

Kurida emphasized that Milaf is no longer limited to beverages but is evolving into a comprehensive nutrition and consumer product platform.

Key areas of expansion include:



Beverages featuring natural ingredient profiles

Family- and children-focused snack products

Convenient snack kits with chocolate spreads and breadsticks Functional and health-oriented food products

“We are building a brand ecosystem,” Shariff added.“Our goal is to create products that consumers can rely on throughout their daily lives-not just for refreshment, but for nutrition and convenience.”

Why Date-Based Innovation

Dates are increasingly recognized as a powerful natural ingredient due to:



Naturally occurring sugars without refined additives

Sustained energy release

Alignment with clean-label and wellness trends Strong cultural relevance across the Middle East and emerging markets

This foundation allows Milaf to compete in the rapidly growing global market for better-for-you and functional foods.

Global Strategy with Local Adaptation

Kurida's expansion strategy combines global brand consistency with localized execution, allowing Milaf products to be tailored to regional preferences while maintaining a unified identity.

The company is actively expanding across:

Central Asia

The Caucasus

Eastern Europe

Parts of Asia and the Middle East

with plans to enter additional markets in 2026.

Growth Accelerated by Strategic Partnerships

Milaf's international presence continues to be strengthened through its partnership with Islam Makhachev, whose global recognition supports brand awareness and credibility in key markets.

Looking Ahead

Kurida confirmed that the next phase of Milaf's development will include, expansion into new international markets introduction of additional date-based product lines continued innovation in functional and health-focused categories, and increased presence in global retail networks

“Our vision is clear,” Shariff concluded.“Milaf is becoming a globally recognized, date-powered platform that reflects both tradition and the future of nutrition.”

About Kurida F.Z.E.

Kurida F.Z.E. is a Dubai-based company specializing in the distribution, development, and international expansion of consumer brands. The company holds exclusive rights to distribute Milaf products across multiple regions, including Central Asia, the Caucasus, and selected markets in Europe and Asia.

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