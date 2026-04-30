LONYU Robot Shines At Hannover Messe, Leading The Global Track Of Heavy-Duty Intelligent Transport

MENAFN - GetNews) From April 20 to 24, 2026, the world's top industrial event - Hannover Messe, Germany, was successfully held. As a leading enterprise in the heavy-duty intelligent transport sector, LONYU Robot made a high-profile appearance with a full range of heavy-duty intelligent transport solutions, fully demonstrating its technological strength, benchmark applications and global achievements in high-end equipment manufacturing and industrial logistics, and continuously expanding its international brand influence.







(The booth garnered great audience attention.)

LONYU Robot focuses on complex heavy-duty handling scenarios such as power equipment, energy and high-end manufacturing, and has built a complete three-in-one technical system covering heavy-duty AGV equipment, intelligent dispatching systems and customized overall solutions. The company boasts a single-unit transport capacity of 600 tons and a multi-vehicle collaborative system solution of 1,000 tons. It has achieved large-scale application in high-end industrial fields including transformers, wind power, nuclear power, automobile manufacturing and aerospace. Its products are exported to 21 countries and regions, meeting safety and quality certifications worldwide, and firmly ranking among the world's first-class players in heavy-duty intelligent logistics.

During the exhibition, LONYU Robot held in-depth talks with Siemens Energy and Scania, accelerating the implementation of cooperative projects and joint technological innovation, and exploring new paths for green intelligent logistics. Meanwhile, it conducted in-depth negotiations with European industrial leaders such as Kubler Group, Siemens and Phoenix Contact on supply chain collaboration, core parts supply, system integration and global strategic cooperation, consolidating its global cooperation ecosystem.

Martin Stiegler, Global Vice President of Siemens Energy, stated: "LONYU Robot is our core strategic partner in the field of heavy-duty logistics. Its products are suitable for heavy-duty handling such as transformer manufacturing equipment and wind turbine towers, with stable and efficient performance and mature solutions that can be easily integrated into global operating systems. The two sides will continue to deepen global project collaboration."







(Martin Stiegler, Global Vice President of Siemens Energy)

John Dale, Head of International Business at Phoenix Contact, spoke highly of LONYU: "LONYU's equipment adheres to strict standards, and its technological advantages are highly complementary to Phoenix Contact. The two sides have reached consensus on core components, system integration and safety specifications, and will jointly develop a new generation of heavy-duty intelligent transport systems to set industry benchmarks."







(Exhibition site)

Peter Baraitaru, LONYU's Agent in Germany, noted: "LONYU is a Chinese heavy-duty AGV brand with strong technological competitiveness in the European market. The full-spectrum products and core technologies displayed this time highly fit the handling demands of European high-end manufacturing and energy equipment. We expect a double breakthrough in orders and brand influence in the European market within one year."







(Peter Baraitaru, LONYU's Agent in Germany)

During the exhibition, Tianjin Haihe Media Center conducted full coverage of LONYU Robot's participation, showcasing the innovative strength and global vision of China's high-end manufacturing to the world through an all-media matrix, and highlighting the core competitiveness of Tianjin Intelligent Manufacturing.

Yang Guoan, General Manager of LONYU Robot, said: "Hannover Messe is an important pivot for LONYU's global layout. Taking this exhibition as an opportunity, we will continue to deepen heavy-duty intelligent logistics, create China's full-scenario solutions, expand overseas markets, improve the global service system, and accelerate the global promotion of domestic heavy-duty equipment."







(Yang Guoan, General Manager of LONYU Robot)

In the future, LONYU Robot will take technological innovation as the core, strengthen global delivery, localized service and full-life cycle support capabilities, and steadily enhance its international competitiveness and industrial voice in the global heavy-duty intelligent transport sector. With Chinese wisdom and solutions, it will help the global industrial logistics upgrade toward intelligence, greenization and high efficiency.