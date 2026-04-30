Talon Metals Announces Eagle Mine NI 43-101 Technical Report Results Provides Highlights And Strategic Takeaways
|Domain
|Category
| Tonnes
(kt)
| Ni
(%)
| Cu
(%)
| Co
(%)
| Au
(g/t)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Pt
(g/t)
| Pd
(g/t)
|Eagle
|Measured (M)
|39
|1.21
|1.40
|0.03
|0.20
|7.35
|0.38
|0.24
|Eagle East
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Keel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total Measured
|39
|1.21
|1.40
|0.03
|0.20
|7.35
|0.38
|0.24
|Eagle
| Indicated
(I)
|43
|1.17
|1.26
|0.03
|0.18
|6.45
|0.34
|0.21
|Eagle East
|1,164
|1.54
|1.29
|0.04
|0.16
|5.40
|0.39
|0.27
|Keel
|2,053
|1.14
|0.78
|0.03
|0.08
|3.12
|0.20
|0.14
|Total Indicated
|3,260
|1.28
|0.97
|0.03
|0.11
|3.98
|0.27
|0.18
|Eagle
|M&I
|82
|1.19
|1.33
|0.03
|0.19
|6.88
|0.36
|0.22
|Eagle East
|1,164
|1.54
|1.29
|0.04
|0.16
|5.40
|0.39
|0.27
|Keel
|2,053
|1.14
|0.78
|0.03
|0.08
|3.12
|0.20
|0.14
|Total M&I
|M&I
|3,299
|1.28
|0.97
|0.03
|0.11
|4.02
|0.27
|0.19
|Eagle
|Inferred
|19
|0.99
|0.82
|0.03
|0.09
|3.50
|0.21
|0.14
|Eagle East
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Keel
|113
|0.92
|0.69
|0.02
|0.06
|2.54
|0.11
|0.13
|Total Inferred
|132
|0.93
|0.71
|0.03
|0.07
|2.68
|0.13
|0.13
Notes:The updated MRE has been reported in-situ and has been prepared in accordance with the CIM Standards (2014) and follows Best Practices outlined by the CIM (2019). Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The QP (for purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")) for the updated MRE is Brian Thomas, P.Geo., an employee of WSP, who is "independent" of the Company within the meaning of Item 1.5 of NI 43-101. The effective date of the MRE is February 28, 2026. Resources are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves at an NSR cut-off value of US$150.61/t. Metal Prices used: US$9.37/lb Ni, US$5.69/lb Cu, US$20.00/lb Co, US$3,825/oz Au, US$44.50/oz Ag, US$1,500/oz Pt, US$1,205/oz Pd. Rounding may result in apparent summation differences between tonnes, grade, and metal content.
Table 3: Mineral Reserves Estimate
|Domain
|Category
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained Metal
|Ni
|Cu
|Au
|Ag
|Co
|Pt
|Pd
|Ni
|Cu
|Au
|Ag
|Co
|Pt
|Pd
|(kt)
|(%)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(%)
|(g/t
|(g/t)
|(kt)
|(kt)
|(koz)
|(koz)
|(kt)
|(koz)
|(koz)
|Eagle
|Proven
|27
|1.16
|1.36
|0.18
|6.94
|0.03
|0.35
|0.22
|0.31
|0.36
|0.15
|5.92
|0.01
|0.30
|0.19
|Probable
|14
|1.04
|1.08
|0.15
|5.74
|0.03
|0.28
|0.18
|0.14
|0.15
|0.07
|2.58
|0.00
|0.13
|0.08
|Sub Total
|41
|1.12
|1.27
|0.17
|6.52
|0.03
|0.32
|0.20
|0.45
|0.51
|0.22
|8.50
|0.01
|0.42
|0.27
|Eagle East
|Proven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Probable
|1,155
|1.31
|1.09
|0.13
|4.62
|0.03
|0.33
|0.23
|15.15
|12.61
|4.99
|171.7
|0.40
|12.2
|8.36
|Sub Total
|1,155
|1.31
|1.09
|0.13
|4.62
|0.03
|0.33
|0.23
|15.15
|12.61
|4.99
|171.7
|0.40
|12.2
|8.36
|Keel
|Proven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Probable
|2,290
|0.94
|0.68
|0.07
|2.71
|0.03
|0.17
|0.12
|21.50
|15.48
|5.52
|199.4
|0.59
|12.8
|8.81
|Sub Total
|2,290
|0.94
|0.68
|0.07
|2.71
|0.03
|0.17
|0.12
|21.50
|15.48
|5.52
|199.4
|0.59
|12.8
|8.81
|Total
|Proven
|27
|1.16
|1.36
|0.18
|6.94
|0.03
|0.35
|0.22
|0.31
|0.36
|0.15
|5.9
|0.01
|0.30
|0.19
|Probable
|3,459
|1.06
|0.82
|0.09
|3.36
|0.03
|0.23
|0.16
|36.79
|28.25
|10.57
|373.6
|0.99
|25.2
|17.3
|Total P&P
|3,486
|1.06
|0.82
|0.09
|3.39
|0.03
|0.23
|0.16
|37.10
|28.61
|10.73
|379.6
|1.00
|25.5
|17.4
Notes:The Mineral Reserves disclosed are classified as Proven and Probable and are based on the 2014 CIM Definition Standards and 2019 CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines. Mineral Reserves are estimated at a stope full cost NSR cut-off of US$150.61/t, a stope marginal cost NSR cut-off of US$107.29/t, and a development NSR cut-off of US$52.30/t. Mineral Reserves are estimated using average long-term prices of US$8.15/lb Ni, US$4.95/lb Cu, US$20/lb Co, US$3,825/oz Au, US$44.50/oz Ag, US$1,500/oz Pt, and US$1,205/oz Pd. Bulk density interpolated in block model ranges from 2.98 t/m3 to 4.44 t/m3 and averages 4.11 t/m3. The reference point at which the Mineral Reserves are defined is where the ore is delivered to the process plant and therefore not inclusive of milling recoveries or payable metal deductions. Contained Metal for Au, Ag, Pt, and Pd is reported in Troy Ounces and calculated as follows:
Contained Metal, (koz) = Tonnage (kt) * Grade (g/t) *0.032151 Numbers may not add due to rounding. The QP is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, or political factors that might affect the estimate of Mineral Reserves, other than those specified in Section 15.10. The effective date of the estimate of Mineral Reserves is February 28, 2026.
Technical Report Filing
The Technical Report, titled " NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Eagle Mine, Michigan, USA, " dated April 29, 2026, has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and is also available on the Company's website.
Qualified Persons
The Technical Report was prepared by the following Qualified Persons (as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ")) from WSP Canada Inc.: Bill Bagnell, P.Eng.; Brian Thomas, P.Geo.; Ibrahim Karajeh, P.Eng., MBA, PMP, CCP; David Jin, P.Eng.; Khalid Mounhir, P.Eng.; James Smith, P.Eng.; Jason Obermeyer, P.E.; Devin Castendyk, P.G. and Emilie Williams, P.Eng., and they have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
About Talon
Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company advancing and operating high-grade nickel-copper assets in the United States, including 100% ownership of the Eagle Mine and Humboldt Mill in Michigan, the only primary nickel mine currently operating in the United States, and the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Minnesota. Talon is in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in central Minnesota. Talon's shares are also traded in the US over the OTC market under the symbol TLOFF. The Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with additional high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project and currently owns 51%. Talon has a neutrality and workforce development agreement in place with the United Steelworkers union. Talon's Beulah Mineral Processing Facility in Mercer County was selected by the US Department of Energy for a US$114.8 million funding grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the US Department of War awarded Talon a grant of US$20.6 million to support and accelerate Talon's exploration efforts in both Minnesota and Michigan. Talon has well-qualified and experienced exploration, mine permitting, mine development, operations, and community relations teams.
For additional information on Talon, please visit the Company's website at or contact:
| Media Contact:
Jen Heikkila
...
| Investor Contact:
Mike Kicis
...
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates for Eagle, the realization of such estimates, the expected mine plan and operating life to the second half of 2030, the expected contributions of the Eagle, Eagle East, and Keel deposits to the remaining mine plan, expected future production, processing of ore using the existing operating platform, sustaining capital requirements, cash cost and all-in-sustaining cost estimates, expected after-tax NPV, expected cash flow and free cash flow, sensitivity analysis, the absence of expansion project capital in the current life-of-mine plan, and Talon's broader strategic plans in Michigan and across its U.S. nickel platform.
Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding metal prices, including analyst consensus metal price estimates as of December 2025 and current metal price assumptions used in sensitivity analysis, operating and capital cost estimates, mining and processing performance, the accuracy of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates, the continued performance of the Eagle Mine and related infrastructure, the expected sequencing and timing of mining activities, the contribution of the Eagle, Eagle East, and Keel deposits to the mine plan, the timing and cost of closure activities, and the ability to operate and close the project in accordance with current expectations.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; variations in ore grade, recovery rates or geotechnical conditions; changes in metal prices; changes in capital or operating costs; risks relating to later-life mining areas including the Keel deposit; plant, equipment or process performance; accidents, labor disruptions and other risks of the mining industry; regulatory and environmental risks; unanticipated reclamation or closure expenses; delays in obtaining required approvals; shortages of labor or materials; and the other risks described in Talon's public disclosure documents.
Although Talon believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, as Talon can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Talon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.
[1] The reference point at which the Mineral Reserves are defined is where the ore is delivered to the process plant and therefore not inclusive of milling recoveries or payable metal deductions.
[2] Analyst consensus metal price estimates as of December 2025 for the 2026-2030 period averaged: US$7.93/lb Ni, US$5.07/lb Cu, US$19.80/lb Co, US$1,500/oz Pt, US$1,213/oz Pd, US$3,900/oz Au, and US$46/oz Ag.
[3] All economics, NPV, and cash flow are based on a March 2026 start date.
[4] Cash cost and all-in sustaining cost (AISC) are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures have no standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. As the Company only recently acquired Eagle, it does not have historical non-GAAP financial measures nor historical comparable measures under IFRS, and therefore these prospective non-GAAP financial measures may not be reconciled to the nearest comparable measure under IFRS.
[5] Cash cost includes mining, transportation, processing, G&A costs, royalties, and treatment/refining costs offset by by-product revenue credits from metals other than nickel.
[6] AISC includes cash cost, sustaining CAPEX, royalty buy-down, exploration, and closure costs.
[7] Current metal prices as of April 28, 2026: US$8.74/lb Ni, US$5.99/lb Cu, US$25.53/lb Co, US$1,938/oz Pt, US$1,485/oz Pd, US$4,595/oz Au, and US$73/oz Ag.
[8] For metal prices other than nickel and copper, metal prices were based on analyst consensus metal price estimates as of December 2025 for the 2026-2030 period that averaged: US$19.80/lb Co, US$1,500/oz Pt, US$1,213/oz Pd, US$3,900/oz Au, and US$46/oz Ag.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Talon Metals Corp.
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