Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Release Date For Its 2026 First Quarter Results And Details Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --announces that the Company will release its 2026 first-quarter financial and operating results on Thursday, May 7, 2026, post-market. Gran Tierra will host its first quarter 2026 results conference call on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Gran Tierra's 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time, 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Our Annual Meeting will be held as a virtual-only stockholder meeting with participation occurring electronically as explained further in the Proxy Statement dated March 17, 2026.

How to Participate in the Virtual Annual Meeting

Shareholders can participate electronically at . We recommend that you log in 15 minutes before the Annual Meeting starts. If you are a registered stockholder, to attend the Annual Meeting and vote your shares electronically and submit questions during the meeting, you will need the control number included on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or proxy card that accompanied your proxy materials. If you are the beneficial owner of shares held in“street name” and wish to attend the meeting, insert your name in the blank space included in the proxy form provided by your broker or other agent and submit such proxy form to your broker or other agent prior to the voting deadline to vote your shares and submit questions during the meeting. In addition, you must also register your appointment (of your broker or other agent) by emailing... no later than the voting deadline and provide Odyssey with your name, email, number of shares appointed and name of broker or other agent where shares are held, so that Odyssey may email the appointee their control number. Guests may also view the event at by registering as a guest.

Full details on how to vote, change or revoke a vote, appoint a proxyholder, attend the virtual Annual Meeting, ask questions and other general proxy matters are available in the Proxy Statement available on the Company's website at .

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

How to Participate in the 2026 First Quarter Conference Call

Interested parties may register for the 2026 first quarter conference call by clicking on this link. Please note that there is no longer a general dial-in number to participate, and each individual party must register through the provided link. Once parties have registered, they will be provided a unique PIN and call-in details. There is also a new feature that allows parties to elect to be called back through the“Call Me” function on the platform.

Interested parties can also continue to access the live webcast from their mobile or desktop devices by clicking on this link, which is also available on Gran Tierra's website at ntierra/investor-relations/presentations-events. An audio replay of the conference call will be available at the same webcast link two hours following the call and will be available until May 8, 2027.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement and other documents the Company files with the SEC (when available) through the website maintained by the SEC at The Company makes available free of charge on its investor relations website copies of materials it files with, or furnishes to, the SEC.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary Guidry

President & Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

+1-403-265-3221

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About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Canada, Colombia, Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Canada, Colombia and Ecuador; however, we have recently entered into an exploration, development and production sharing agreement with the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (“SOCAR”) and may eventually expand our operations into Azerbaijan and will continue to pursue additional new growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company's portfolio. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at Except to the extent expressly stated otherwise, information on the Company's website or accessible from our website or any other website is not incorporated by reference into and should not be considered part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to... or (403) 265-3221.

Gran Tierra's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) are available on the SEC website at Gran Tierra's Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR+ at and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.