Global Multi-Layer Film Recycling Market Size/Share Worth USD 6.92 Billion By 2035 At A 9.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Multi-layer Film Recycling Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Mechanical Recycling, Sorting and Washing, Extrusion and Pelletizing, Compatibilization, Chemical Recycling, Pyrolysis, Gasification, Depolymerization, Solvent-Based Recycling, Other Technologies), By Film Type (Polyethylene-based Films, Polypropylene-based Films, Polyamide-based Films, EVOH-based Films, Other Film Types), By Application (Food Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Industrial Packaging, Agriculture Films, Other Applications), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Retail, Agriculture, Other Industries), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035 ” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Multi-layer Film Recycling Market was valued at approximately USD 2.87 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.14 billion in 2026, with a projected value of around USD 6.92 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.2% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Multi-layer Film Recycling Market Revenue and Trends

The multi-layer film recycling sector worldwide provides high-quality polymers using advanced technologies like sorting, delamination, decontamination, compatibilization, extrusion, and compounding to recover multi-layer flexible packaging (MLFP) structures made of polyethylene/polyamide (PE/PA), PE/EVOH, PET/PE, aluminum-metallized films, and printed laminates for packaging food, pet foods, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. Multi-layer film recycling market Multi-layer films Global multi-layer film recycling market is expanding rapidly, with growing regulatory drivers of plastic waste reduction and extended producer responsibility (EPR), rising corporate sustainability responsibilities and recycled-content targets, increasing availability of post-industrial and post-consumer multi-layer film waste, and technologies of chemical delamination, solvent-based purification, compatibilizer chemistry, and AI-based sorting in the ecosystem of circular economy and plastics recycling.

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What factors significantly contribute to the growth of the multi-layer film recycling market?

The increase in post consumer and post industrial multi-layer flexible packaging waste caused by the rapid rise in e-commerce food delivery services, ready to eat meal and high end packaged goods, coupled with the tightening of landfill bans, e-procurement recycling schemes and recycled content requirements in Europe, North America and some parts of Asia has increased the demand for multi-layer film recycling options. With pressure growing on brand owners and converters to use recycled content and yet ensure barrier properties and food safety, increasing numbers of stakeholders are either investing in or teaming with specialized recycling technologies.

Various innovations have been seen when it comes to technological advancements such as selective solvent dissolution to separate layers, enzymatic and chemical delamination, high-performance compatibilizers that combine PE/PA and PE/EVOH, AI-vision + NIR sorting systems of pre-consumer laminate waste, and mechanical + chemical hybrid recycling lines that enhance recovery, quality and cost-effectiveness of recycled multi-layer streams. Additional reasons are higher investments in circular economy research and development, the expansion of advanced mechanical recycling plants aimed at flexible films, heightened voluntary actions by CPG firms to incorporate recycled material in flexible packaging and favorable policy environments to encourage chemical recycling and mass-balance certification.

(A free sample of the Multi-layer Film Recycling report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:



The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Multi-layer Film Recycling report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

Through products, the chemical and solvent-based delamination and purification technologies as of 2025, by far the largest share of the multi-layer film recycling market, were motivated by their capability to get high-purity polymers (in particular, PA, EVOH, and PET) out of complex multi-layer structures and maintain molecular weight and barrier properties, with further development of low-energy solvents, closed-loop solvent recovery, and enzyme-assisted processes being listed by large numbers of recyclers and brand owners as having been found to be the most effective food-contact approved recycled resins from previously non-recyclable laminates.

By Distribution Channel

The biggest market share lies in the category of direct deals with integrated recycling firms, advanced mechanical recyclers, and chemical recycling technology dealers, which act as the main sources of technology licensing, toll manufacturing, and joint development settlements as well as supplying recycled resins to film converters and film brand owners. These channels offer professional expertise in the qualification of feedstock, optimization of the processes, quality certification and compliance with regulatory requirements (food contact and mass balance), which is why they have become the preferred channels in a multi-layer film waste stream management.

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Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the Multi-layer Film Recycling market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Multi-layer Film Recycling market forward?

What are the Multi-layer Film Recycling Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Multi-layer Film Recycling Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Multi-layer Film Recycling market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:



Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Report Scope