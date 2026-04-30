Cal-Maine Foods To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum
Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 8:40 a.m. EDT
Location: New York, NY
Format: Fireside Chat
Participants: Max Bowman, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; Keira Lombardo, Chief Strategy Officer; Johnathan Zoeller, Chief Financial Officer, Prepared Foods
BMO Global Farm to Market Conference | Chemicals Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 10:15 a.m. EDT
Location: New York, NY
Format: Fireside Chat
Participants: Max Bowman, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; Keira Lombardo, Chief Strategy Officer; Johnathan Zoeller, Chief Financial Officer, Prepared Foods
2026 Benchmark Consumer 1x1 Investor Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Location: New York, NY
Format: One-on-One and Small Group Meetings
Participants: Sherman Miller, President, Chief Executive Officer; Max Bowman, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; Keira Lombardo, Chief Strategy Officer; Johnathan Zoeller, Chief Financial Officer, Prepared Foods
Presentation materials, if applicable, will be available on Cal-Maine Foods' investor relations website at .
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is the largest egg company in the United States and a leading player in the egg-based food industry. With a strong national footprint, Cal-Maine Foods provides nutritious, affordable, and sustainable protein to millions of households every day.
The company's portfolio spans the full egg value ladder-from conventional to specialty, including cage-free, organic, brown, free-range, pasture-raised, and nutritionally enhanced-serving both retail and foodservice customers nationwide. Cal-Maine Foods also participates in the growing prepared foods sector, with offerings such as pre-cooked egg patties, omelets, folded and scrambled egg formats, hard-cooked eggs, pancakes, waffles, and specialty wraps. Its branded portfolio includes Eggland's Best®, Land O'Lakes®, Farmhouse Eggs®, 4Grain®, Sunups®, Sunny Meadow®, MeadowCreek Foods®, and Crepini®.
Headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Cal-Maine's strategy combines scale, operational excellence, and financial discipline with a commitment to innovation and sustainability, to enable the company to deliver trusted nutrition, enduring partnerships, and long-term value for its stakeholders.
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Telephone: (601) 948-6813
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