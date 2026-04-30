Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cal-Maine Foods To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


2026-04-30 04:46:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIDGELAND, Miss., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM), the largest egg company in the United States and a leading player in the egg-based food industry, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum
Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 8:40 a.m. EDT
Location: New York, NY
Format: Fireside Chat
Participants: Max Bowman, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; Keira Lombardo, Chief Strategy Officer; Johnathan Zoeller, Chief Financial Officer, Prepared Foods

BMO Global Farm to Market Conference | Chemicals Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 10:15 a.m. EDT
Location: New York, NY
Format: Fireside Chat
Participants: Max Bowman, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; Keira Lombardo, Chief Strategy Officer; Johnathan Zoeller, Chief Financial Officer, Prepared Foods

2026 Benchmark Consumer 1x1 Investor Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Location: New York, NY
Format: One-on-One and Small Group Meetings
Participants: Sherman Miller, President, Chief Executive Officer; Max Bowman, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; Keira Lombardo, Chief Strategy Officer; Johnathan Zoeller, Chief Financial Officer, Prepared Foods

Presentation materials, if applicable, will be available on Cal-Maine Foods' investor relations website at .

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is the largest egg company in the United States and a leading player in the egg-based food industry. With a strong national footprint, Cal-Maine Foods provides nutritious, affordable, and sustainable protein to millions of households every day.

The company's portfolio spans the full egg value ladder-from conventional to specialty, including cage-free, organic, brown, free-range, pasture-raised, and nutritionally enhanced-serving both retail and foodservice customers nationwide. Cal-Maine Foods also participates in the growing prepared foods sector, with offerings such as pre-cooked egg patties, omelets, folded and scrambled egg formats, hard-cooked eggs, pancakes, waffles, and specialty wraps. Its branded portfolio includes Eggland's Best®, Land O'Lakes®, Farmhouse Eggs®, 4Grain®, Sunups®, Sunny Meadow®, MeadowCreek Foods®, and Crepini®.

Headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Cal-Maine's strategy combines scale, operational excellence, and financial discipline with a commitment to innovation and sustainability, to enable the company to deliver trusted nutrition, enduring partnerships, and long-term value for its stakeholders.

Contacts

Investors: ...
Media: ...
Telephone: (601) 948-6813


MENAFN30042026004107003653ID1111056168



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search