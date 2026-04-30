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Evolution Petroleum Schedules Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call


2026-04-30 04:31:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that it plans to release its fiscal third quarter 2026 financial and operating results on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, after the market closes. Additionally, Kelly Loyd, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Stash, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, and Mark Bunch, Chief Operating Officer, will review the results on a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Time
Dial-In: (844) 481-2813
International Dial-In: (412) 317-0677
Note: Dial-in participants should ask to join the Evolution Petroleum Corporation call.
Webcast:

A webcast replay will be available through May 13, 2027, via the webcast link above and on Evolution's website at .

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total shareholder returns through the ownership of and investment in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the U.S. The Company aims to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties through acquisitions, selective development opportunities, production enhancements, and other exploitation efforts. Visit for more information.

Contact
 Investor Relations
(713) 935-0122
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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