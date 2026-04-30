Century Therapeutics Selected For Oral Presentation Of CNTY‐813 Preclinical Data At The American Diabetes Association 86Th Scientific Sessions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CNTY-813 is an iPSC-derived islet cell replacement therapy engineered with Allo-EvasionTM 5.0 for patients with type 1 diabetes; on track for IND submission in 4Q 2026

PHILADELPHIA, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics, Inc. ('Century', NASDAQ: IPSC), a biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies for autoimmune diseases, including type 1 diabetes, and cancer, today announced the company will deliver an oral presentation at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 86th Scientific Sessions, taking place June 5–8, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The presentation will highlight CNTY-813, Century's iPSC-derived islet cell replacement therapy program engineered with Allo-EvasionTM 5.0 for patients with type 1 diabetes.

“We are building CNTY-813 with scalability and patient access in mind from day one, and we look forward to sharing new preclinical data at ADA,” said Brent Pfeiffenberger, Pharm.D., Chief Executive Officer of Century Therapeutics.“Advancing a potentially curative islet replacement therapy for a broad T1D population requires not only compelling efficacy and scalable cell production, but also a product that significantly reduces or eliminates the need for chronic immunosuppressive therapy following transplantation. This oral presentation underscores our continued execution across the program as we rapidly advance CNTY-813 through IND-enabling development.”

Presentation Details

Title: CNTY‐813: Scalable Production of Allo‐EvasionTM 5.0‐Engineered iPSC Beta Islets for Off‐the‐Shelf Cell Therapies

Format: Oral Presentation

Presenter: Leonardo Velazco-Cruz, PhD

Abstract/Session Number: 1318‐OR

Board Number: 1318

Date/Time: Monday, June 8, 2026 at 2:45–3:00 p.m. CT

Track/Topic: Immunology/Beta‐Cell Replacement / Beta‐Cell

Additional information about the ADA 2026 Scientific Sessions is available at the ADA meeting website (Diabetes Professionals | American Diabetes Association ). The presentation will be made available on Century's website following the session on its presentations tab: Science | Century Therapeutics.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) is a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies with the potential to meaningfully address autoimmune diseases, including type 1 diabetes, and cancer. The company's therapies are derived from its iPSC cell foundry and leverage its novel immune evasion engineering technology, Allo-EvasionTM. Century believes its approach to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provide advantages over existing cell therapies which will ultimately advance the course of care. For more information on Century Therapeutics, please visit and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of, The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements our timing and expectations regarding our preclinical and clinical development programs, including their planned development, therapeutic potential and market opportunity, ongoing and planned regulatory submissions and interactions, the achievement of developmental milestones, corporate strategies, anticipated data readouts, and our financial resources and expected cash runway are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“aim,”“seek,”“anticipate,”“could,”“intend,”“target,”“project,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“forecast,”“potential” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, including, among others: our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies, and clinical trials; our ability to meet development milestones on anticipated timelines; uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data, pre-clinical studies and earlier-stage clinical trials, which may not be predictive of final results or the results of later-stage clinical trials; our ability to obtain clearance of our future IND or CTA submissions and commence and complete clinical trials on expected timelines, or at all; our reliance on the maintenance of certain key collaborative relationships for the manufacturing and development of our product candidates; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including final regulatory approval of our product candidates; the impact of geopolitical issues, trade disputes and tariffs, banking instability and inflation on our business and operations, supply chain and labor force; the performance of third parties in connection with the development of our product candidates, including third parties conducting our clinical trials as well as third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to successfully commercialize our product candidates and develop sales and marketing capabilities, if our product candidates are approved; our ability to recruit and maintain key members of management and our ability to maintain and successfully enforce adequate intellectual property protection. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the“Risk Factors” section of our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

For More Information:

Century Therapeutics

Douglas Carr

Senior Vice President, Finance

...

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2577

...