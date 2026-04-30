Capsovision To Release First Quarter 2026 Financial Results On May 14, 2026
Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 and referencing conference ID 5439091. The live and archived webcast of the conference call can be found on the Events page in the Investor Relations section of CapsoVision's website.
About CapsoVision
CapsoVision is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing advanced imaging and AI-enabled solutions to transform the detection and screening of gastrointestinal diseases. Its flagship product, CapsoCam Plus®, is a wire-free, panoramic capsule endoscope that enables high-resolution visualization of the small bowel and supports cloud-based or direct capsule video retrieval. The Company's next pipeline product, CapsoCam ColonTM with enhanced AI, is designed to enable non-invasive colon imaging and polyp detection. With a proprietary platform targeted to expand across multiple GI indications, including esophageal and pancreatic disorders, CapsoVision is advancing a new era in capsule-based diagnostics. For more information on CapsoVision, please visit .
Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
New Street Investor Relations
...
Media Contact
Leslie Strickler and Paul Spicer
Être Communications
... | (804) 240-0807
... | (804) 503-9231
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