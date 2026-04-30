Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

DALLAS, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) today reported first quarter 2026 earnings. Significant items included:



Investment strategies beating their primary benchmarks included SMidCap, MidCap, Platinum, Select Equity, Dividend Select, Income Opportunity, Income SMA, Multi-Asset Income, Alternative Income, Tactical Growth and MLP SMA.

SMidCap, Select Equity, Dividend Select, Income Opportunity, Tactical Growth and MLP SMA posted top quartile rankings vs. peers.

Quarterly revenues totaled $25.0 million vs. $27.1 million in the fourth quarter and $23.3 million a year ago. Income of $0.8 million compared with $1.9 million in the fourth quarter and $0.5 million in 2025's first quarter.

Non-GAAP Economic Earnings of $2.8 million compared with $3.3 million in the fourth quarter and $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Westwood held $52.1 million in cash and investments as of March 31, 2026. Stockholders' equity totaled $125.0 million and we carry no debt. We declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on July 1, 2026 to stockholders of record on June 1, 2026.



Brian Casey, Westwood's CEO, commented, "The first quarter of 2026 reflects the continued evolution of Westwood's business. AUM grew to $18.3 billion, driven by strong momentum in our Energy and Real Assets strategies, the final close of Westwood Energy Secondaries Fund II at more than twice its original target, and our ETF platform surpassing $300 million in combined assets. The structural shift in client allocations toward income-oriented and private market solutions reinforces our conviction that Westwood's diversified platform is well-positioned for the environment ahead. We continue to invest in new solutions for our customers, incurring compensation expense ahead of expected returns from growth in AUM and revenue.”

Firmwide assets under management and advisement totaled $18.3 billion, consisting of assets under management ("AUM") of $17.3 billion and assets under advisement ("AUA") of $0.9 billion.

First quarter revenues were lower than the fourth quarter due to lower quarterly average AUM as well as fourth quarter recognition of performance fees for the prior year. First quarter net income of $0.8 million was lower than the fourth quarter's net income of $1.9 million on lower revenues and higher compensation expenses, offset by gains from our investment in a private bank and lower income taxes. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.09 compared to $0.21 for the fourth quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings of $2.8 million, or $0.31 per share, compared with $3.3 million, or $0.36 per share, in the fourth quarter.

First quarter revenues were higher than last year's first quarter due to solid growth in our business, reflected in higher average AUM and growth from our ETFs and private energy secondaries funds. First quarter net income of $0.8 million compared favorably to last year's first quarter income of $0.5 million due to 2026's higher revenues and gains from our investment in a private bank, offset by higher compensation expenses. Diluted EPS of $0.09 compared with $0.05 for 2025's first quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings were $2.8 million, or $0.31 per share, compared with $2.5 million, or $0.29 per share, in the first quarter of 2025.

Economic Earnings and Economic EPS are non-GAAP performance measures and are explained and reconciled with the most comparable GAAP numbers in the attached tables.

Westwood will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2026 results and other business matters at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today. To join the conference call, please register here:

After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN.

To view the webcast, please register here:

Once registered, an email will be sent with important details for this conference call, as well as a unique Registrant ID.

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) is a boutique asset management firm that offers a diverse array of actively-managed and outcome-oriented investment strategies, along with white-glove trust and wealth services, to institutional, intermediary and private wealth clients. For over 40 years, Westwood's client-first approach has fostered strong, long-term client relationships due to our unwavering commitment to delivering bespoke investment strategies with a vehicle-optimized approach, exceptional counsel and unparalleled client service. Our flexible and agile approach to investing allows us to adapt to constantly changing markets, while continually seeking innovative strategies that meet our investors' short and long-term needs.

Our team at Westwood comes from varied backgrounds and life experiences, which reflects our origins as a woman-founded firm. We are committed to incorporating diverse insights and knowledge into all aspects of our services and solutions. Our culture and approach to our business reflect our core values - integrity, reliability, responsiveness, adaptability, teamwork and driving results - and underpin our constant pursuit of excellence.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts, including, without limitation, statements about our expected future financial position, results of operations or cash flows, as well as other statements including without limitation, words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“could,” and other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results and the timing of some events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation: the composition and market value of our AUM and AUA; our ability to maintain our fee structure in light of competitive fee pressures; risks associated with actions of activist stockholders; distributions to our common stockholders have included and may in the future include a return of capital; inclusion of foreign company investments in our AUM; regulations adversely affecting the financial services industry; our ability to maintain effective cyber security; litigation risks; our ability to develop and market new investment strategies successfully; our reputation and our relationships with current and potential customers; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; our ability to perform operational tasks; our ability to select and oversee third-party vendors; our dependence on the operations and funds of our subsidiaries; our ability to maintain effective information systems; our ability to prevent misuse of assets and information in the possession of our employees and third-party vendors, which could damage our reputation and result in costly litigation and liability for our clients and us; our stock is thinly traded and may be subject to volatility; competition in the investment management industry; our ability to avoid termination of client agreements and the related investment redemptions; the significant concentration of our revenues in a small number of customers; we have made and may continue to make business combinations as a part of our business strategy, which may present certain risks and uncertainties; our relationships with investment consulting firms; our ability to identify and execute on our strategic initiatives; our ability to declare and pay dividends; our ability to fund future capital requirements on favorable terms; our ability to properly address conflicts of interest; our ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Westwood's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Westwood is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE: Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.

(WHG-G)

CONTACT:

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.

Terry Forbes

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

(214) 756-6900





