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The Fund For Modern Courts To Honor Chief Administrative Judge Joseph A. Zayas At Cyrus R. Vance Tribute Breakfast
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Fund for Modern Courts to Honor Chief Administrative Judge Joseph A. Zayas at Cyrus R. Vance Tribute Breakfast
WHAT:
The Fund for Modern Courts will host its annual Cyrus R. Vance Tribute Breakfast, honoring the Hon. Joseph A. Zayas, Chief Administrative Judge of the New York State Unified Court System. Judge Zayas will serve as keynote speaker and will be recognized for his leadership in overseeing the administration and operation of one of the largest unified court systems in the country.
WHEN:
Wednesday, May 6, 2026
TIME:
8:30 AM – 10:30 AM
WHERE:
Yale Club of New York City
50 Vanderbilt Avenue
New York, New York 10017
WHO:
Honoree & Keynote Speaker: Hon. Joseph A. Zayas
Hosted by the Fund for Modern Courts
Attendees will include members of the judiciary, legal community, policymakers, and civic leaders
WHY:
The Cyrus R. Vance Tribute recognizes individuals who embody a commitment to integrity, public service, and strengthening the justice system. This year's event highlights Judge Zayas's leadership in advancing court administration, improving access to justice, and ensuring the effective delivery of judicial services across New York State.
MEDIA RSVP:
Members of the press are invited to attend.
To confirm coverage or request interviews, please contact Denise Kronstadt at... or 845-664-0200.
WHAT:
The Fund for Modern Courts will host its annual Cyrus R. Vance Tribute Breakfast, honoring the Hon. Joseph A. Zayas, Chief Administrative Judge of the New York State Unified Court System. Judge Zayas will serve as keynote speaker and will be recognized for his leadership in overseeing the administration and operation of one of the largest unified court systems in the country.
WHEN:
Wednesday, May 6, 2026
TIME:
8:30 AM – 10:30 AM
WHERE:
Yale Club of New York City
50 Vanderbilt Avenue
New York, New York 10017
WHO:
Honoree & Keynote Speaker: Hon. Joseph A. Zayas
Hosted by the Fund for Modern Courts
Attendees will include members of the judiciary, legal community, policymakers, and civic leaders
WHY:
The Cyrus R. Vance Tribute recognizes individuals who embody a commitment to integrity, public service, and strengthening the justice system. This year's event highlights Judge Zayas's leadership in advancing court administration, improving access to justice, and ensuring the effective delivery of judicial services across New York State.
MEDIA RSVP:
Members of the press are invited to attend.
To confirm coverage or request interviews, please contact Denise Kronstadt at... or 845-664-0200.
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