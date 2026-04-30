Incrypted Conference 2026: Ukraine's Crypto Event Returns To Kyiv

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The press release announces Incrypted Conference 2026, Ukraine's largest crypto event, returning to Kyiv on June 13. The two-stage program will be staged at the Parkovy venue, with the entire third floor used and a VIP zone, reflecting an expanded scale. The gathering aims to bring together more than 3,000 participants, over 50 speakers, and representatives from international companies to discuss the future of Web3 and the synergy between artificial intelligence and decentralized technologies. With support from major industry partners and a broad global lineup, the event continues a tradition of crypto-focused dialogue in Ukraine and the wider region.

Date: June 13, 2026 Location: Parkovy, Kyiv Program features: two parallel stages (Main Stage and Workshop Stage) and a VIP zone on the third floor Speakers and participants: more than 50 speakers, over 3,000 participants Partnerships: 50+ partners, including BingX, OKX, MEXC, TrustWallet, and Bitget

Key pointsWhy it matters

By expanding the venue, widening the speaker pool, and focusing on Web3 alongside AI, the conference underscores Ukraine's ongoing role as a crypto hub and a venue for international collaboration. The orchestration of multiple sessions, a VIP zone, and a large partner network suggests a structured environment for knowledge exchange, industry networking, and potential partnerships at a moment of rapid innovation in decentralized tech.

Updates to the speaker lineup and session timings will be announced as the event approaches Ticket sales and information updates will be posted on the conference site Additional partner announcements or sponsorships may be disclosed

What to watch

Disclosure: The content below is a press release provided by the company or its PR representative. It is published for informational purposes.

Incrypted Conference 2026:Ukraine's Premier Crypto Event Returns to Kyiv this June

Kyiv is set to host the fourth Incrypted Conference 2026, the largest crypto event in Ukraine and Eastern Europe. It will also traditionally become the central event of Ukrainian Blockchain Week.

The conference will take place on June 13 and will bring together over 3,000 participants, leading industry experts, and representatives of international companies to discuss the future of the Web3 industry. Additionally, this year the event will actively discuss the artificial intelligence and its synergy with decentralized technologies.

This year, the event is significantly expanding its scale: the entire third floor of the“Parkovy” is being utilized, including a VIP zone with exclusive activities. The program will unfold on two parallel stages - the Main Stage for key discussions and the Workshop Stage for practical sessions.

More than 50 speakers will perform at Incrypted Conference 2026. Featured experts include Yaroslav Zheleznyak (MP of Ukraine), Anton Dziuba (DOUBLETOP), Cryptomannn, Nik Smogorzhevskyi (Solus Group), Andriy Hnatyuk (Superteam Ukraine) and many other influential industry figures.

The event was supported by market leaders, including BingX, OKX, MEXC, TrustWallet, and Bitget. In total, more than 50 world-class partners are participating in the conference.

Last year, the conference gathered such iconic figures as Peter Todd, Danylo Hetmantsev, Ruslan Magomedov, and other speakers on one stage, confirming its status as the main platform for dialogue between the crypto community, business, and regulators.

Date: June 13, 2026 Location:“Parkovy”, Kyiv, Parkova Road, 16a Tickets & Information: .

Incrypted is the leading Ukrainian media specializing in crypto and blockchain, organizer of the largest industry conferences, and builder of the ecosystem for the development of the Web3 community in Ukraine and beyond.

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