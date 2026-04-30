Mexico Economy Contracts For First Time Since Pandemic In Q1

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

-Mexico GDP Q1 2026 fell 0.8% quarter-on-quarter in Inegi's flash estimate, reversing the 0.9% expansion in Q4 2025.

-All three sectors contracted: agriculture -1.4%, industry -1.1%, services -0.6%. Year-on-year growth was just 0.2%.

-The US economy grew 2% in the same quarter, widening the divergence between North America's two largest economies.

Deep Dive Mexico Economy 2026: The Complete Guide → Mexico GDP Q1 2026 data released Thursday confirmed what analysts unanimously predicted: the economy contracted in the first three months of the year, with weakness spreading across every sector.

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that Mexico's national statistics agency Inegi published its flash GDP estimate showing a 0.8% quarter-on-quarter contraction in real terms for January through March. The decline reversed the 0.9% expansion recorded in Q4 2025 and represented the worst quarterly performance since the pandemic recovery period. On a year-over-year basis, the economy posted a marginal 0.2% gain.

Every Sector in Mexico GDP Q1 2026 Declined

The breadth of the weakness is what distinguishes this quarter. Agriculture fell 1.4%, industry - which includes manufacturing, mining, and construction - contracted 1.1%, and services dropped 0.6%. This is significant because services had been the sole engine sustaining the economy through most of 2025.

On a year-over-year basis, services still managed 0.9% growth, but industry fell 1.1% and agriculture was flat. The service sector's quarterly decline signals that consumer spending - the last pillar holding up the economy - is now weakening alongside investment and exports.

A Structural Problem, Not a Cyclical Dip

Gabriela Siller, chief economist at Banco Base, argued that Mexico is caught in a "stagnation trap" driven by four structural forces: weakened institutions, falling fixed investment, rising informality, and declining productivity. She emphasized that the causes are domestic, not external - noting that the U.S. economy accelerated to 2% growth in the same quarter.

The data confirms a broader pattern. Mexico grew just 0.8% in all of 2025, down from 1.5% in 2024, 3.2% in 2023, and the post-pandemic rebound of 6.1% in 2021 - marking four consecutive years of deceleration.

GDP per capita has been stagnant at 2017 levels, and the World Bank projects just 1.3% growth for the full year 2026.

The Employment Connection

The GDP contraction aligns directly with the labor market deterioration documented in BBVA's recent research. As The Rio Times reported earlier this week, 49,000 micro and small businesses have closed since 2022, formal job creation in March hit a 16-year low, and informal employers are expanding rapidly to fill the gap.

None of the 17 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg before the release expected positive growth. Banamex forecast a 0.6% contraction, Citi estimated 0.2%, and Monex warned that what began as stagnation was "beginning to turn into contraction." Bank of Mexico governor Victoria Rodríguez acknowledged in a Senate appearance this week that early 2026 had shown "marked weakness."

What This Means for Policy and Markets

The contraction increases pressure on Banxico to resume rate cuts, but the central bank faces a dilemma: the Iran war has pushed energy prices sharply higher, and inflation accelerated to its fastest pace in nearly three years in March. Cutting rates into rising inflation would risk credibility; holding rates into a shrinking economy would deepen the downturn.

For the Sheinbaum government, the timing is particularly uncomfortable. The "Plan México" announced in her first year set a target of reaching the world's top 10 economies - but Mexico has since slipped from 12th to 13th place in World Bank rankings. With the USMCA review approaching, public investment declining, and business confidence below the expansion threshold for 13 consecutive months, the structural reforms needed to reverse the trajectory remain elusive.

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