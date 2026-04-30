Russia's May 9 Victory Parade Could Be Occasion For Ukraine Truce

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Trump-Putin phone call on April 29 lasted 90 minutes, both sides report. The call was initiated by Russia.

President Vladimir Putin told Trump that the current ceasefire in the Iran war was a good thing as it created space needed for negotiations. Russia formally offered its services as a mediator, a move that was expected judging from the recent visit of Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, to Moscow.

The telephone discussion turned to Ukraine, probably at President Trump's initiative, suggesting that a ceasefire in Ukraine would be a good thing.

Putin apparently offered to implement a ceasefire during Russia's Victory Day celebration. The parade takes place on May 9 to be followed by the Immortal Regiment remembrance, in which thousands of Russians walk with placards honoring their relatives lost in World War II, which claimed the lives of 27 million Russians.

Since the Ukraine war, western nations have boycotted the Victory Day parade and the Immortal Regiment.