New Star Alliance Lounge At Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Terminal 3, China

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

TAIWAN / CHINA – Star Alliance, on April 29, unveiled its lounge at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (CAN), located in the newly opened Terminal 3. The opening builds on the success of the Alliance's first lounge in Asia in 2024, also in Guangzhou, and reflects the continued evolution of its presence in one of the region's growing international gateways.

The opening ceremony took place at the new lounge in Terminal 3 of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, and was presided over by Ambar Franco, vice president, customer experience at Star Alliance and Qi Yaoming, deputy-general manager of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, alongside representatives from member airlines, airport partners, and media guests.

Ambar Franco, vice president, customer experience at Star Alliance, said:

“Lounges are a critical part of the customer experience for Star Alliance member airline passengers, supporting our vision for more seamless and effortless journeys. As Guangzhou continues to grow as an important international gateway in China, this new space reflects the evolution of our lounge offering. It is bigger and better, and will deliver enhanced comfort and functionality for Star Alliance member airline customers.”

The lounge spans approximately 1,400 square metres with seating for around 245 guests and features a 700-square-metre outdoor garden, a distinctive open-air space that remains rare in airport environments, offering passengers a serene setting to relax and unwind before their journey.

Open 24 hours a day, it is designed to support the needs of international travellers across varying flight schedules, providing a calm and comfortable space to rest or work before their journeys. The Star Alliance Guangzhou lounge will welcome First and Business class passengers, and Star Alliance Gold status customers travelling on member airline flights, irrespective of the cabin class, departing from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Terminal 3.

There are 10 Star Alliance member airlines operating from Guangzhou, including Air China, ANA, Asiana Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, THAI, and Turkish Airlines, with a total of 1,500 weekly departures to 52 destinations across 10 countries.

Designed in close collaboration with Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, the lounge reflects elements of Lingnan culture and Guangzhou's natural landscape, creating a strong sense of place throughout. At its centre is a sculptural installation inspired by the kapok flower, the city's emblem, reinterpreted through contemporary design. A dedicated tea experience further anchors the space in local tradition, with tea artists guiding guests through the craft and cultural significance of tea.

Operated by Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Business Travel Service Co. Ltd., the Star Alliance lounge is set to play a key role in enhancing the travel experience for international passengers, strengthening the strategic collaboration between the two partners.

“Going forward, we will continue to strengthen strategic coordination with Star Alliance and major airlines, carrying out deeper cooperation in route network expansion, transfer facilitation, and smart travel, to jointly build a better international aviation ecosystem,” said Qi Yaoming, deputy-general manager of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

The lounge offers a variety of spaces designed around different travel needs, including rest areas, sleep pods, private rooms, reading spaces, and dedicated work zones. The dining programme, developed in partnership with the five-star chef team of Pullman Hotel, features a selection of Chinese and Western dishes focused on freshness and balance, complemented by a range of amenities designed to enhance comfort and convenience throughout the journey.

Lounge operations have now fully transitioned from Terminal 1 to the new lounge in Terminal 3.

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