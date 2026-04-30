Provoke Media Names The 70 Best PR Agencies In The UK
Of the 70 firms profiled – up from 50 last year – 14 will be named as UK Agencies of the Year and presented with their trophies at our 2026 EMEA SABRE Awards dinner EMEA SABRE Awards honorees
The list of the 70 Best Agencies in the UK follows the publication of our guides to the 60 Best Agencies in Continental Europe 15 Best Agencies in the Middle East 11 Best Agencies in Africa
“Despite challenging market conditions, all of our lists of the Best Agencies in EMEA have expanded this year, with many more firms expressing an interest in inclusion,” says Paul Holmes, founder of PRovoke Media.“As a result these lists are even more comprehensive and hopefully even more useful to potential clients and prospective employees evaluating the best agencies in the region.
“These lists are designed to recognize agencies with exceptional capabilities that have demonstrated sustained excellence. All of the firms on our EMEA Best Agencies lists have excelled over the past 12 months and are particularly worthy of recognition at this moment in time."
The list of agencies was compiled by PRovoke Media's editorial team based on face-to-face presentations by the agencies involved, as well as written submissions to our website. The list includes firms with expertise in corporate and consumer PR, public affairs and financial communications, and in the technology and healthcare sectors.
The firms are evaluated on a range of criteria that includes:
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Financial performance, including growth, client retention and new business success;
Creativity, including award-winning work;
People and culture, including the results of our Best Agencies to Work For survey;
Thought leadership, including intellectual property and industry contributions;
Innovation, including the development of new tools and innovative offerings.
The ranking is unique in that it relies entirely on research conducted by the industry's most knowledgeable editorial team, and their discussions with the agencies involved and a host of other industry experts. There is no fee for inclusion, or for submissions, to ensure that the list depends entirely on independent judgment.
Each of the nominated firms has an accompanying profile that captures what makes the agency special and worthy of inclusion.
“This is not about size, it's about the quality of strategic counsel and creative excellence,” says Holmes.“From giant holding company owned multinational agencies to boutique firms, from specialists in high-stakes financial and public affairs to creative consumer agencies, all of these firms have demonstrated what makes them different, and excellent in their chosen areas.”
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