Provoke Media Names The 70 Best PR Agencies In The UK

Financial performance, including growth, client retention and new business success; Creativity, including award-winning work; People and culture, including the results of our Best Agencies to Work For survey; Thought leadership, including intellectual property and industry contributions; Innovation, including the development of new tools and innovative offerings.

The ranking is unique in that it relies entirely on research conducted by the industry's most knowledgeable editorial team, and their discussions with the agencies involved and a host of other industry experts. There is no fee for inclusion, or for submissions, to ensure that the list depends entirely on independent judgment.



Each of the nominated firms has an accompanying profile that captures what makes the agency special and worthy of inclusion.



“This is not about size, it's about the quality of strategic counsel and creative excellence,” says Holmes.“From giant holding company owned multinational agencies to boutique firms, from specialists in high-stakes financial and public affairs to creative consumer agencies, all of these firms have demonstrated what makes them different, and excellent in their chosen areas.”