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Starfighters Space Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:22 AM EST - Starfighters Space Inc: Announced the availability of its F-104 Starfighter platform as an airborne aerodynamic test environment for the U.S. defense and aerospace community. Starfighters Space Inc shares NY are trading -$0.44 at $4.77.
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