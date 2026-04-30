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Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:35 AM EST - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation: Reports additional drill results from the Guadual target at its 100% owned Santa Ana silver project in Colombia. The results confirm the continuity of mineralization within the principal structure and further define the geometry of mineralized shoots within the system. Highlights: DH567 intersected 0.84 m estimated true width ("ETW") grading 2,844 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") (2,505 g/t Ag and 3.84 g/t Au); DH593 intersected 1.17 m ETW grading 1,889 g/t AgEq(1,287 g/t Ag and 6.83 g/t Au), demonstrating consistency of mineralization within the interpreted plunging zone. Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.30.
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