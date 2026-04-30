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Abrasilver Resource Corp.

Abrasilver Resource Corp.


2026-04-30 03:12:53
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:59 AM EST - AbraSilver Resource Corp.: Reported new assay results from three diamond drill holes from the ongoing Phase VI drill program at its wholly-owned Diablillos project in Argentina. 68.5 metres ("m") grading 343 g/t silver intersected in hole DDH 26-012 from 98.5 m downhole along the JAC-Oculto trend, confirming strong mineralization continuity between the two zones. Including 17.0 m grading 917 g/t silver, from 138 m downhole. AbraSilver Resource Corp. shares T are trading up $0.79 at $16.22.

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