MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Agereh to Showcase Movement Intelligence Platform at Alberta Aerospace & Defence Summit 2026 Agereh brings "people to payloads" visibility to defence, aerospace, airport operations, and mission-critical infrastructure

April 30, 2026 2:05 PM EDT | Source: Agereh Technologies Inc. (formerly Carbeeza Inc.)

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Agereh Inc., (TSXV: AUTO) (OTCQB: CRBAF) an Alberta-based technology company, will showcase its movement intelligence platform at the Alberta Aviation, Aerospace & Defence Summit 2026, taking place May 3-5, 2026 at the Edmonton Convention Centre.

Agereh's platform delivers complete movement intelligence - from people to payloads - across floors, facilities, indoor and outdoor assets, and global operations. The company's four layers of intelligence include HeadCounterTM, Door SensorTM, MapNTrackTM, and CellTrackerTagTM.

"Agereh helps operators see, understand, and manage movement across people, infrastructure, and assets," said Ken Brizel, CEO of Agereh Inc. "The Summit is an ideal venue to show how our platform supports defence, aerospace, airport, and mission-critical infrastructure applications."

Agereh is also announcing that Dr. Harry Johnson Sr., a retired U.S. Army Officer, Principal Researcher, and Senior Defence Scientist, has joined the corporate staff as an Advisor. Dr. Johnson will support initiatives to advance and expand the company's dual-use commercial and defence market strategy. He has previously led collaborative research among global DoD, industry, and academic partners that accelerated solutions for critical national security programs, high level intelligence processes, modeling and simulation ecosystems, and multiple transformative technologies.

"Agereh is excited to enter the defence and aerospace conversation with a clear platform and experienced advisory support," added Brizel. "We look forward to meeting partners, customers, investors, and government stakeholders at the Summit about the dual-use for defence and commercial products."

Agereh will be available during the Summit to meet with organizations interested in movement intelligence, asset visibility, facility awareness, AI-enabled operations, to enable and support digital twin applications.

About Agereh Technologies Inc.

Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) (OTCQB: CRBAF) is a Canadian-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology company delivering AI-enabled platforms and sensor solutions to address critical challenges in the transportation industry. By combining accurate data collection, predictive intelligence, and data-driven decision-making for transportation and infrastructure applications, Agereh continues to expand its portfolio with solutions designed to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and enable the next generation of intelligent transportation systems.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AGEREH TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Ken Brizel, CEO

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