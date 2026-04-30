Injury Toll From Russian Strike On Dnipro Rises To 17, One Dead
“The number of victims from the enemy strike in the Dnipro district has increased to 17,” he wrote.
He added that seven of the injured have been hospitalized. A 65-year-old man is in critical condition, while another man, aged 33, and women aged 28, 35, 43, 44, and 54 are in moderate condition.Read also: Zelensky: Seven hospitalized in Dnipro and five in Odesa after Russian attacks
Earlier reports said that one person was killed in the attack. In Dnipro, a bus, a public transport stop, and passenger cars were destroyed, and a shop was damaged.
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