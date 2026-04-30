Media Reports Of Explosion Near Military Enlistment Office In Bila Tserkva

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Suspilne on Telegram.

"An explosion occurred in Bila Tserkva near the TCC building. A local resident threw a grenade," the report says.

The man has already been detained. Police and the Security Service of Ukraine are working at the scene.

There were no casualties.

Russian attacks on Kherson region leave one person killed, six injured

As Ukrinform reported, in Kirovohrad region, law enforcement officers detained a man suspected of using an explosive device near a bank branch.

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