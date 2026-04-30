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Media Reports Of Explosion Near Military Enlistment Office In Bila Tserkva

Media Reports Of Explosion Near Military Enlistment Office In Bila Tserkva


2026-04-30 03:07:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Suspilne on Telegram.

"An explosion occurred in Bila Tserkva near the TCC building. A local resident threw a grenade," the report says.

The man has already been detained. Police and the Security Service of Ukraine are working at the scene.

There were no casualties.

Read also: Russian attacks on Kherson region leave one person killed, six injured

As Ukrinform reported, in Kirovohrad region, law enforcement officers detained a man suspected of using an explosive device near a bank branch.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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