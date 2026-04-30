Canadaazerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group Resumes Activities (PHOTO)

Addressing the event, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy, Mr. Vusal Suleymanov, responded to questions from Members of Parliament regarding the priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy and Azerbaijan–Canada relations. He also provided relevant information on the normalization process in Azerbaijan–Armenia relations, Azerbaijan's energy policy and its role in global energy security, as well as its participation in major transport and logistics projects.

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