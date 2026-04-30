What Is An Food Encrusting Machine/Encruster? What Does An Auto Encrusting Machine Do?

MENAFN - GetNews)food encrusting machine

An encrusting machine is a type of food processing equipment used to create filled or coated food products. It is commonly used in the production of bakery items, confectionery, and savory snacks. The machine typically consists of a hopper for the filling, a dough extruder, and shaping mechanisms to form the desired product. The encrusting machine can be used to produce a variety of filled or coated products such as stuffed pastries, cookies, meatballs, and more. It is a versatile tool for automating the production of a wide range of food items with consistent quality and efficiency.







What does an auto encrusting machine do?

An encrusting machine is designed to automate the process of creating filled or coated food products. It can handle a variety of doughs and fillings to produce items such as stuffed pastries, cookies, meatballs, and more. The machine works by extruding the dough and filling, then shaping and sealing them to form the final product. This automation allows for consistent quality and efficiency in the production of a wide range of food items. The encrusting machine is commonly used in commercial food production to streamline the manufacturing process and increase productivity.

Products that can be produced by automatic encrusting machine:

Baking products:

Cantonese-style mooncakes, snowskin mooncakes, pineapple cakes, soft-filled cookies, mixed egg yolk cakes, wedding eggs, open pizzas, peach cakes, small volcano-shaped cookies, mung bean cakes, shredded coconut balls, handmade cookies, Panda biscuits, e-shaped biscuits, mosaic biscuits, pumpkin cakes, Cantonese wife cakes, jujube cakes (two-color bursting cookies, liquid moon cakes, horseshoe cakes, yin and yang sandwich cakes, brushed pineapple cakes, two-color sandwich twists, filled spiral fruit )

Steamed products:

Snowskin cakes, crystal cakes, green dumplings, mochi, long strips of mochi, glutinous rice cakes, tiaotou cakes, donkey rolls, large glutinous rice balls, Dafu (marshmallow mochi, two-color mochi, green stuffing) group)

Breakfast products:

Pocket cake forming, glutinous rice cake forming, beef patty

Fish ball products:

Fish balls, meat balls, crystal buns, shrimp cakes, cheese rice cakes, crispy bananas, pumpkin cakes, brown sugar glutinous rice cakes (two-color fish balls, two-color crystal buns, yin and yang fish balls)

Advantages of YC-170 Food Encrusting Machine

The model has an independently controlled third-level stuffing system, equipped with an independent motor and inverter, which is activated on the touch screen when in use and not started when not in use. This design enables the machine to save energy and maintain efficient operation during non-peak hours.

A flow core tube device can be installed to make flow core mooncakes and double-color chocolate cookies. For products with relatively thin fillings, this product has a control valve to prevent the filling from leaking everywhere when the machine stops.

One more bucket can produce double-color skin and single filling products or single skin and double filling products. Now 90% of customers who purchase machines will purchase three buckets, and the products can be diversified in the future. Installing now saves half the cost than installing later.