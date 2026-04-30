Bipolar Depression Market Is Projected To Boom By 2036 Owing To The Launch Of Novel Therapies Delveinsight

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The market dynamics for Bipolar Depression is witnessing steady growth driven by the rising Disease Prevalence and Diagnosis Rates, Increasing Demand for Effective Mood Stabilizers and Atypical Antipsychotics, and Growing Preference for Personalized and Non-pharmacological Treatment Approaches. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as Azetukalner (Xenon Pharmaceuticals), Elunetirom/ABX-002 (Autobahn Therapeutics), ABBV-932 (AbbVie), and others will further fuel the market.

DelveInsight's Bipolar Depression Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Bipolar Depression, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Bipolar Depression Market



The market size for Bipolar Depression in the leading markets is expected to grow significantly by 2036. The United States accounted for the highest Bipolar Depression treatment market size in 7MM in 2025, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.



DelveInsight's analysis indicates that the prevalence of bipolar depression in the UK, Germany, and Italy is approximately 1%, highlighting the disorder's significant presence across different populations in Europe.

Data from the National Comorbidity Survey Replication indicate that approximately 2.8% of US adults experience bipolar disorder annually, while an estimated 4.4% are affected at some point in their lives.

Secondary research indicates that the lifetime prevalence of Bipolar I and II disorder in Japan ranges from approximately 0.16% to 0.6%.

Leading bipolar depression companies, such as Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Autobahn Therapeutics, AbbVie, Alto Neuroscience, NRx Pharmaceuticals, LB Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing new bipolar depression treatment drugs that can be available in the bipolar depression market in the coming years. The promising bipolar depression therapies in clinical trials include Azetukalner, Elunetirom (ABX-002), ABBV-932, ALTO-100, NRX-101, LB-102, Icalcaprant (ABBV-1354), and others.

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Key Factors Driving the Bipolar Depression Market

Rising Disease Prevalence and Diagnosis Rates: Increasing awareness of mental health disorders, improved screening tools, and expanding healthcare access are helping identify more patients with bipolar depression. Earlier diagnosis and better recognition of Bipolar I and Bipolar II conditions are contributing to treatment demand.

Increasing Demand for Effective Pharmacological Therapies: The pharmacological treatment of bipolar depression primarily involves mood stabilizers like lithium and valproate, along with atypical antipsychotics such as quetiapine, lurasidone, and the olanzapine/fluoxetine combination. Newer-generation antipsychotics with improved safety profiles are also gaining traction.

Growing Preference for Personalized and Non-drug Therapies: Psychotherapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), and Interpersonal and Social Rhythm Therapy (IPSRT) are increasingly utilized. Neuromodulation therapies like Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) are also gaining traction.

Bipolar Depression Competitive Landscape

Several bipolar depression drugs in development include Azetukalner (Xenon Pharmaceuticals), ABX-002 (Autobahn Therapeutics), ABBV-932 and Icalcaprant (AbbVie), ALTO-100 (Alto Neuroscience), NRX-101 (NRx Pharmaceuticals), and LB-102 (LB Pharmaceuticals).

These candidates target diverse mechanisms such as Kv7 potassium channel modulation (Azetukalner), brain-selective thyroid hormone receptor activation (ABX-002), dopamine D3 receptor modulation (ABBV-932), hippocampal neuroplasticity enhancement (ALTO-100), and NMDA/serotonin pathway combination therapy (NRX-101), aiming to improve depressive symptoms in bipolar disorder with better efficacy and fewer side effects than current treatments.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Bipolar Depression market share @ Bipolar Depression Treatment Landscape

Recent Developments in the Bipolar Depression Market



In January 2026, Autobahn Therapeutics reported that topline results from the Phase II AMPLIFY-BD trial evaluating adjunctive azetukalner in bipolar depression are expected in the second quarter of 2026.

In January 2026, JP Morgan Healthcare Conference reported that the Phase III X-CEED study evaluating azetukalner in patients with bipolar depression I or II is underway.

In January 2025, Autobahn Therapeutics reported the initiation of a Phase II clinical trial evaluating ABX-002 as an adjunctive treatment for bipolar depression. In October 2024, AbbVie and Gedeon Richter reported a collaboration for the development of investigational drug candidate ABBV-932 for bipolar depression and generalized anxiety disorder.

What is Bipolar Depression?

Bipolar depression, also known as manic-depressive disorder, causes extreme mood, energy, and activity shifts that significantly impact daily functioning. These fluctuations go beyond typical emotional changes, leading to intense highs and lows that disrupt a person's ability to manage everyday tasks. Symptoms range from mania, which impairs judgment, to debilitating depression. Psychotic symptoms may appear, heightening misdiagnosis risks. Suicide remains a major concern, necessitating tailored treatment.

Bipolar Depression Epidemiology Segmentation

The Bipolar Depression epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Bipolar Depression patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The Bipolar Depression market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bipolar Depression

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bipolar Depression

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bipolar Depression Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bipolar Depression

Scope of the Bipolar Depression Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Bipolar Depression current marketed and emerging therapies

Bipolar Depression Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Bipolar Depression Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Companies: Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Autobahn Therapeutics, AbbVie, Alto Neuroscience, NRx Pharmaceuticals, LB Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Therapies: Azetukalner, Elunetirom (ABX-002), ABBV-932, ALTO-100, NRX-101, LB-102, Icalcaprant (ABBV-1354), VRAYLAR, FANAPT, and others

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Bipolar Depression Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Bipolar Depression companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Bipolar Depression Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

Bipolar Depression Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Bipolar Depression

SWOT Analysis of Bipolar Depression

Bipolar Depression Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

Bipolar Depression Market Overview at a Glance

Bipolar Depression Background and Overview

Bipolar Depression Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of Bipolar Depression

Bipolar Depression Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Bipolar Depression Unmet Needs

Bipolar Depression Emerging Therapies

Bipolar Depression Market Outlook

Country-Wise Bipolar Depression Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Bipolar Depression Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

Bipolar Depression Market Drivers

Bipolar Depression Market Barriers

Bipolar Depression Appendix

Bipolar Depression Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

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