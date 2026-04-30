Practical Techniques For Caustic Soda In Wastewater Treatment Low-Cost Compliance

Wastewater Analysis: Measure pH, COD, heavy metal concentrations, and other relevant parameters. The required caustic soda dosage depends on the wastewater's acidity and pollutant load. Analysis prevents both underdosing (non-compliance) and overdosing (excess cost and secondary pollution).Selection of Caustic Soda: For general wastewater treatment, 96% or 98% purity is sufficient. For precision chemical wastewater requiring high effluent quality, 99%+ purity may be used, albeit at higher cost.Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): Wear rubber gloves, chemical goggles, protective clothing, and a respirator. Ensure adequate ventilation and have emergency wash water available.

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