Leading Criminal Defense Law Firm In Tyler, TX, Marks 26Th Year In Business

Tyler, TX - Davidson Law Office, led by Attorney Thad Davidson, is celebrating 26 years of serving clients in Northeast Texas. Since establishing his practice in 2000, Davidson has built a reputation for taking on challenging cases and fighting tirelessly for clients facing serious criminal charges. The milestone reflects more than two decades of dedication to defending individual rights and pursuing justice in state and federal courts across Texas.

Before opening his practice in Tyler, Davidson worked as a defense attorney in Wisconsin, where he developed his skills in trial advocacy and appellate work. As a criminal defense lawyer in Tyler, TX, he has since handled numerous high-profile cases that have resulted in not guilty verdicts, successful appeals, and the establishment of important legal precedents. His career has garnered national attention, including a motion picture titled "Booger Red" and a three-part HBO docuseries, "How to Create a Sex Scandal."

Davidson's commitment to fighting for the falsely accused was demonstrated during the 2022-23 Toni White case, where he and his trial partner successfully challenged judicial misconduct. Their client was never convicted. Attorney T.W. Davidson, recognized as a leading felony defense lawyer in Tyler, TX, has consistently taken on cases others might avoid, including those requiring extensive appellate work to overturn wrongful convictions.

"I've spent 26 years fighting the big fights - the ones that become new law and protect constitutional rights," says Attorney T.W. Davidson, criminal defense trial lawyer.“Every case is an opportunity to balance the scales of justice and support the integrity of the legal process.”

As a Smith County criminal defense lawyer, Davidson continues to handle complex criminal matters ranging from drug offenses to violent crimes, always prioritizing his clients' constitutional protections. His approach combines aggressive trial advocacy with meticulous attention to legal detail, ensuring clients receive the strongest possible defense.

If you or a loved one is facing criminal charges, contact Davidson Law Office today. Attorney T.W. Davidson, a trusted criminal defense attorney in Tyler, TX, offers experienced representation backed by decades of proven results. Visit to learn more and schedule your consultation.